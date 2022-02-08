Mahindra Lifespace offers health insurance to homebuyers; to bear premium during construction

Buyers will be provided a health insurance cover of Rs 3-5 lakh, the company said in a statement.

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers on Tuesday said it will provide health insurance cover of Rs 3-5 lakh to customers who buy flats in its new project in Mumbai region and will bear the premium cost during the period of construction.

The offer will initially be available to homebuyers in Mahindra Lifespace’s newly launched housing project in the MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) — ‘Mahindra Happinest Kalyan 2’.

This ‘Group Care 360’ policy is underwritten by Care Health Insurance. This scheme will ensure access to quality healthcare services for all homeowners in the project.

Akhil Saraf, founder and CEO of proptech firm Reloy, which is a loyalty platform for homebuyers, said: “Real estate developers are building their brand on the trust of their own customers. Homes now come with lifestyle benefits attached to it.” The scheme will cover hospitalization expenses, 30 and 60 days of pre and post-hospitalization expenses respectively, day-care treatments, and ambulance charges.

Other benefits of this policy include unlimited e-consultation with a general physician and 10 specialists for up to 6 family members, and app-enabled claim intimation and tracking.

“To support our customers’ wellbeing, Mahindra Lifespaces will bear the premium cost during the period of construction,” said Arvind Subramanian, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers.

Under this scheme, Mahindra Lifespace’s customers will be able to access healthcare services through Care Health Insurance’s cashless network of over 19,200 quality healthcare providers.