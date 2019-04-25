Looking to invest in ULIPs? Check out the best 4G ULIPs for maximum returns

Published: April 25, 2019 10:52:11 AM

The new 4G ULIPs have low cost and zero commission where charges like premium allocation and policy administration are typically zero.

ulip, Unit Linked Insurance Products, 4G Ulips, ulip charges, ulip returns, Click2Invest, insurance, investment, maximum returns, best Ulip plans There is an inbuilt life cover in the ULIPs for which a customer pays mortality charges.

Unit-Linked Insurance Products (ULIPs) have evolved over the years with more transparency and reliability as an investment product. Earlier agents and distributors made high commissions through ULIPs, which led to rampant misselling, and customers were misled that the investment required the payment of premiums for only 3 years and were not made aware of the benefits of long-term investment.

IRDAI limited the charges on all ULIPs, which limited the capping of ULIP charges around 2010. HDFC Life was the first company to introduce zero commission ULIP, named Click2Invest, in 2015.

The new 4G ULIPs have low cost and zero commission where charges like premium allocation, policy administration are typically zero. The fund management charges are also capped at 1.35% by IRDAI and range between 1 and 1.35%. There is an inbuilt life cover in the ULIPs for which a customer pays mortality charges.

Companies like Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance disrupted the market by introducing the return of mortality charge (ROMC) feature through its Goal Assure ULIP. The industry is also catching up the innovation and many other insurance companies like Canara HSBC with their Invest 4G ULIP and HDFC Life Insurance with their Click 2 Wealth have also introduced the ROMC feature.

(By Santosh Agarwal, Chief Business Officer-Life Insurance, Policybazaar.com)

(Disclaimer: These are the views of the author. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. INSURANCE
  4. Looking to invest in ULIPs? Check out the best 4G ULIPs for maximum returns
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition