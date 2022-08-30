Living in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru or Hyderabad? Most accident-prone areas in your city revealed! Get insured

Every city in India has its own e infrastructural challenges and driving behaviours that determine the major causes of accidents in that city. A study has revealed that Delhi-NCR is the most accident-prone region in the country and Mumbai is not far behind.

The ACKO Accident Index 2022, which was released today (30 August 2022), says the Delhi NCR region is both the capital and the accident capital of India, with the highest number of accidents. This data used for the index was derived from the ACKO Database.

Among the major metros in the country, Bengaluru is the least accident-prone. Interestingly, apart from reckless driving and poor roads, India has another very unique reason behind accidents – animals.

Delhi Vs Mumbai

Delhi had an accident rate of 20.3% while Mumbai’s rate was 18.2%. “Delhi’s contribution to total accidents in India was only slightly more than Mumbai’s – which means that despite the noise around ‘who’s better’, the cities drive more or less the same,” the report said.

It further said that car density in Delhi is 108 cars/km – roughly 5x less than that of Mumbai. And this is despite the fact that the number of cars in Delhi is more than three times that of the number of cars in Mumbai.

The top five reasons for accidents in these cities were other drivers, animals, potholes, rash driving and drunk driving.

The index defined accident rate as the number of accidents recorded divided by the number of cars in each city.

Most accident-prone areas in Delhi and Mumbai

In Delhi-NCR, Noida Sector 12 was the most accident-prone area, contributing 9% of total accidents in the region. This was followed by Gurugram Sector 17, Bharat Nagar, Sultanpuri and Gurugram Sector 45.

In Mumbai, Ghatkopar West was the most accident-prone area contributing 5% of the total accidents, followed by Mira Road, Nerul, Kandivali West and Thane West.

Bengaluru safest!

Despite so much hue and cry over the city’s poor infrastructure, Bengaluru is among the least accident-prone cities in the country, with an accident rate of 16%

The report said the bulk of accidents in Bengaluru seems to occur in a 50 km stretch spanning from Bannerghatta to Hoodi, which is where the infamous “Silk Board” junction lies.

Accidents in Hyderabad

Even as the city prides itself on its infrastructure, Hyderabad had a high accident rate of 18.5%. The bulk of the accidents in the city concentrated in the tech hub of Madhapur. The other accident-prone areas – Boddupal, AS Rao Nagar, Kothagudda and Nizampet – had more or less the same percentage of incidents.

Hyderabad has over 60 lakh personal vehicles which constitute 90% of the overall vehicle population, according to the report.

Accidents in Chennai

The report said that Chennai is well known for its culture and old-world charm, but is equally infamous for the rash driving that often occurs on its roads, with an 18.5% accident rate. Most accident-prone areas in Chennai belonged to the traffic-heavy, industrial belts of Guindy, Ambattur and Poonamallee.

The city has 50 motor vehicles for every 100 residents.

Accidents gone wild

The reasons behind accidents can get a little wild sometimes. The report revealed Chennai recorded the highest number of such accidents – over 3% – due to animals. For both Delhi and Bengaluru, the number stood at 2%. Dogs led to 58.4% of accidents across metros followed by cows causing 25.4% of accidents. Surprisingly, 11.6% of accidents were caused by rats.

Commenting on the report, Animesh Das, Senior Director – Motor Underwriting, ACKO, said: “While we often blame bad roads for accidents, the report shows that otherwise. Road accidents and fatalities that go along with it are preventable and can be predicted if proven countermeasures are applied.”

