Life Insurance: Private players see strong premium growth in Q1

Individual sum assured for private players declined 14% y-o-y in Q1FY22, likely due to pickup in Ulips and lower term business
Life insurance reported strong (26-47%) growth in individual annualised premium equivalent (APE) during Q1FY22 (on a low base of 1QFY21). Barring SBI Life (down 12% year-on-year (y-o-y) due to high base), group APE (up 77-240% y-o-y) was strong for all players on a low base of Q1FY21.
On a two-year CAGR basis, individual APE was down 1% for HDFC Life, 8% for SBI Life and 15% for ICICI Prudential Life. Max Life’s two-year individual APE CAGR was strong at 14% led by strong traction in business through the Axis Bank channel. Other players with new bancassurance partnerships like Bajaj Life and Tata AIA Life reported strong 22% and 11% two-year individual APE CAGR in 1QFY22. Lockdown-related disruptions and social-distancing norms have led to moderation in business; agent additions remained robust.
Individual non-single sum assured down
Individual sum assured for private players declined 14% y-o-y in Q1FY22; SBI Life was, however, up 50% y-o-y. The drop in individual sum assured for most players likely reflects pickup in Unit-linked insurance policies (Ulips) during the quarter and lower term business.
Increase in term tariffs post rise in reinsurance rates and tightening of screens (like insisting on pre-medicals etc.) have led to lower traction in this segment for the past 2-3 quarters. Notably, tariff hike in SBI Life is less significant over peers.
Group sum assured was up 2.3X y-o-y in Q1FY22 for private players, higher than 42% y-o-y growth in APE reflecting higher credit protect business to Q1FY21. We expect most banks/NBFCS to deliver high disbursements y-o-y.
Rise in Ulips
Q1FY22 value of new business (VNB) margins (before Covid-19 second wave provisions) will likely be interplay of increasing Ulips q-o-q and slowdown in term business putting some pressure versus increase in traction on non-par and pension policies driving expansion; higher volumes and group credit y-o-y will also augur well.
We expect 70-700 bps y-o-y expansion in VNB margin for HDFC Life, Max Life and SBI Life led by higher share of non-par savings business. ICICI Prudential Life’s VNB margin will likely be flat y-o-y (high base of Q1FY21 reflects elevated protection mix; higher Ulips this year offset by increasing non-par and pension business). On a q-o-q basis, rise in Ulips will put pressure on VNB margin although strong traction in non-par and annuity businesses will likely provide support.
Edited excerpts from Kotak Institutional Equities Research report
Do you know What is ? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.