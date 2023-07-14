LIFE INSURANCE: Got your first salary cheque? Now buy an increasing term cover

In order to take care of the growing financial needs of a family at different life stages, young individuals should opt for an increasing term insurance policy where the sum assured increases annually. The increase can be either a fixed amount or a percentage of the original sum assured at policy inception depending on the terms and conditions of the life insurance company.

After reaching the maximum limit, which is usually 100% of the sum assured, the policy will continue to remain in force for the entire period of the cover. In case the insured dies during the policy period, the nominee will be paid the entire death benefits. However, if the insured survives the entire term of the cover, he will not get any maturity benefit and the policy will terminate.

Protection against inflation

An increasing term insurance policy is ideal for those who have just started their career or have budget constraints at the time of buying a term plan and expect income to rise gradually over the years. Moreover, an increasing term insurance policy provides added financial protection against inflation as the coverage level increases along with the rise in the financial responsibilities of the insured as his age progresses.

Rakesh Goyal, director, Probus Insurance Broker, says the benefits include keeping pace with the increasing needs of the insured and their family, ensuring that the coverage amount is adequate throughout the policy term, and providing peace of mind during uncertain times. “It is ideal especially for young individuals who are expecting increased responsibility in the near future,” he says.

Similarly, Shailesh Kumar, co-founder and insurance head, Insurance Samadhan, says increasing term insurance should be bought mainly for two reasons. “It matches the cover with inflation because it increases with time and it is guaranteed insurability which means that the company cannot deny insurance in spite of any health problems,” he says.

What to keep in mind

Before buying an increasing term insurance policy, consider your current and future financial obligations, the rate at which the sum assured will increase, the affordability of premium payments, and the credibility and reputation of the insurance provider. It is essential to assess long-term financial goals and select a policy that aligns with your specific needs and preferences. Keep in mind that an increasing term plan will have the highest premiums among all the other term plans.

The insured can also opt for a few riders such as critical illness rider, waiver of premium rider and accidental death benefit rider along with the increasing life cover.

As buying a life insurance plan is for protecting one’s family in the long run, an increasing life cover can help secure the family’s growing financial needs such as children’s education in case of death of the breadwinner.

COVER FOREVER

* The increase can be either a fixed amount or a percentage of the original sum assured at policy inception

* Such a policy keeps pace with the increasing needs of the insured and their family

* An increasing term plan will have the highest premiums among all the other term plans