LIC of India introduces New Pension Plus – an NPS alternative with additional benefits

The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has introduced New Pension Plan (NPP) – a non-participating, unit linked, individual pension plan – that may be used by individuals to build corpus by systematic and disciplined savings, which can be converted into regular income as annuity on retirement or even as early as 35 years of age.

Like the National Pension System (NPS), LIC’s New Pension Plus (NPP) also provides pension seekers various investment options, out of which an investor may select the one that suits his/her risk appetite and risk-taking capacity.

The investment options available are Pension Bond Fund, Pension Secured Fund, Pension Balanced Fund, Pension Growth Fund and Pension Discontinued Fund.

Except the Pension Disciplined Fund, the investment pattern and risk profile are given in the table below:

Fund options under LIC’s New Pension Plus (NPP).

Pension Discontinued Fund: This fund shall be a segregated Unit Fund and shall comprise of all the Discontinued Policy Funds of all the policies offered under the Unit Linked Pension products.

Eligibility Conditions and Features

The eligibility conditions of LIC’s New Pension Plus (NPP) are as follows:

Entry Age

The minimum entry age is 25 years and the maximum entry age is 75 years.

Vesting Age

The minimum vesting age or the minimum age at which one may opt to get regular annuity is 35 years and the maximum vesting age is 85 years.

Policy Term

The minimum policy term is 10 years and maximum is 42 years.

Premium Payment Options

There are two premium payment options – single premium and regular premium. For regular premium, the premium paying term will be the same as the policy term.

Minimum and Maximum Premium

The minimum premium varies with the frequency of payment. For monthly payment, the minimum premium is Rs 3,000, for quarterly Rs 9,000, for half yearly Rs 16,000 and for yearly payment, the minimum premium is Rs 30,000. There is no cap on maximum premium.

Partial Withdrawals

Subject to policy terms and conditions, maximum three partial withdrawals between 10 per cent to 25 per cent of fund value based on premium band are allowed during the policy term for specified purposes like education, treatment, marriage, residence etc. The charges per withdrawal will be Rs 100.

Guaranteed Additions

On the in-force policies, guaranteed additions up to 15.5 per cent of annualised premium on regular premium plans and up to 5 per cent on single premium on single premium plans will be added at the end of 6th year, 10th year and every subsequent year from the 11th year till the end of the policy term.

Insurance Cover

In case of the unfortunate death of a policyholder during the policy term, an amount higher of the fund value and 105 per cent of the total premium paid (excluding taxes, interest on late payment and charges, if any) will be paid to the nominee.

Commutation

At the time of vesting, up to 60 per cent of the fund value may be commuted and the rest will be utilised to purchase immediate or deferred annuity plans. The date of vesting may be extended by a policyholder by intimating the LIC of India before 3 months from the date of original vesting.

Purchase of Annuity Plan

At least 40 per cent of the fund value will have to be utilised to purchase Annuity Plans from the LIC of India or any other IRDAI-regulated insurance company, subject to terms and conditions.