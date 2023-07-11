scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

LIC’s fall in premium income drags industry

Life Insurance Corporation of India’s new business premium witnessed a 6.98% decline to Rs 44,837.20 crore as in all the categories, barring group yearly renewable premium, incomes got reduced.

Written by Mithun Dasgupta
LIC, LIC premium, LIC premium income, LIC industry,
LIC, however, posted around 21% Y-o-Y growth in its new business premium for the month of June at Rs 24,970.82 crore.

New business premium for the life insurance industry witnessed a 0.91% year-on-year fall to Rs 73,005 crore for the first quarter this fiscal due to around 7% Y-o-Y decline in premium income for state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) during the same period.

Collective new business premium, or the first-year premium, of 26 private sector life insurance companies grew 10.58% YoY to Rs 28,167.66 crore during the quarter under review, according to data released by the Life Insurance Council.

Also Read

Life Insurance Corporation of India’s new business premium witnessed a 6.98% decline to Rs 44,837.20 crore as in all the categories, barring group yearly renewable premium, incomes got reduced.

Also Read

LIC, however, posted around 21% Y-o-Y growth in its new business premium for the month of June at Rs 24,970.82 crore. Notably, the insurance behemoth registered a decline in its premium incomes for April and May.

Also Read

In terms of individual premiums, LIC experienced a marginal increase of 0.14% in June 2023. Regarding group premiums, the company’s collection for June amounted to Rs 20,630.58 crore, representing a growth of 26.39% year-on-year.

Among major life insurers in the private sector, SBI Life’s new business premium for Q1FY24 grew 11% y-o-y to Rs 6,205.71 crore, while for HDFC Life Insurance, it was up by 23.48% to Rs 5,990 crore. ICICI Prudential Life’s new business premium for the period fell 4.17% to Rs 3,051.23 crore. For Bajaj Allianz Life, it was down by 26.05% to Rs 2,156.58 crore and for Max Life, the same was up 24.90% year-on-year to Rs 1,853.46  crore.

More Stories on
LIC

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-07-2023 at 06:15 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS