  • MORE MARKET STATS

LIC relaxes claim settlement requirements; offices to work five days a week from May 10

By: |
May 08, 2021 8:19 AM

LIC has also enabled online NEFT record creation and submission for its customers through customer portal for speedy settlement.

LIC has also introduced Life certificate procurement through video call process.

Keeping in view the safety of its customers, LIC has given relaxations in various claim settlement requirements to make the processes easier and hassle free.

To facilitate speedy settlement of death claims in the prevailing situation where death has occurred in a hospital, in lieu of municipal death certificates, LIC has allowed alternate proofs of death such as death certificate, discharge summary/death summary containing clear date and time of death issued by govt/ESI/armed forces/corporate hospitals and counter-signed by LIC class I officers or development officers of 10 years standing, along with cremation/burial
certificate or authentic identifying receipt issued by the relevant authority.

Related News

In other cases, municipal death certificate will be required as earlier.

For annuities with return of capital options, production of life certificates is waived for annuities due up to 31.10.2021, besides accepting life certificates sent through email in other cases. LIC has also introduced Life certificate procurement through video call process.

To address the difficulties experienced by policyholders in submitting documents required for claim settlement in servicing branch, submission of documents has been allowed in any nearby LIC office for due maturity/survival benefit claims.

LIC has also enabled online NEFT record creation and submission for its customers through customer portal for speedy settlement.

All LIC offices will work from Monday to Friday between 10 am and 5:30 pm from May 10, 2021 onwards pursuant to a government notification dated April 15, 2021, declaring every Saturday as a public holiday for LIC.

Do you know What is ? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. INSURANCE
  4. LIC relaxes claim settlement requirements offices to work five days a week from May 10
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Life insurers’ new business premium up 45% at Rs 9,739 crore in April
2Health Insurance: How to make claim request if an insured person dies in hospital
3After Assam earthquake, general insurers start receiving claims, mostly in property insurance segment