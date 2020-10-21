  • MORE MARKET STATS

LIC launches new deferred annuity plan

By: |
October 21, 2020 8:35 PM

The LIC plan, which can be bought offline and online from Wednesday, comes with two annuity options: deferred annuity for single life, and deferred annuity for joint life.

LIC, LIC news, LIC updates, LIC plan, Life Insurance Corporation, LIC Jeevan Shanti planLIC's Jeevan Shanti plan is available for persons aged between 30 and 79.

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday launched a new deferred annuity plan, which is a non-linked, non-participating, individual single premium plan. The annuity rates for the New Jeevan Shanti plan are guaranteed at the inception of the policy, and annuities are payable after the deferment period throughout the life of the annuitant, LIC said in a statement.

The plan, which can be bought offline and online from Wednesday, comes with two annuity options: Deferred annuity for single life, and deferred annuity for joint life. Under the deferred annuity for single life plan, the annuity payments shall be made in arrears for as long as the annuitant is alive after the deferment period and according to the chosen mode.

Related News

In case of unfortunate death, during or after the deferment period, death benefit will be payable to nominee of the annuitant. Under the deferred annuity for joint life, the annuity payments will be made in arrears for as long as the primary annuitant and/or the secondary annuitant is alive depending on the mode chosen and after the deferment period. On the death of the last survivor, during or after the deferment period, the death benefit will be payable to the nominee, LIC said.

The joint life annuity can be taken between any two lineal descendant/ascendant of a family (grandparent, parent, children, grandchildren) or spouse or siblings. The joint life plan can be bought at a minimum payment of Rs 1.5 lakh and can be paid yearly, half-yearly, quarterly, and monthly with the minimum annuity being Rs 12,000 per annum. There is no ceiling on the maximum purchase price though.

An incentive for a purchase price of Rs 5 lakh and above is available by way of an increase in the annuity rate. The plan is available for persons aged between 30 and 79. The minimum deferment period is one year and the maximum deferment period 12 years, subject to maximum vesting age of 80. The plan can also be purchased for the benefit of handicapped dependant with a minimum purchase price of Rs 50,000. LIC is also offering loan facility for this plan.

Do you know What is ? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. INSURANCE
  4. LIC launches new deferred annuity plan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IDBI Federal Life Insurance launches Guaranteed Income Plan with lumpsum or annual income options
2New age health insurance plans to increase fitness levels amongst consumers
3IRDAI sets up panel to examine need for standard cyber liability insurance product