Kotak Life Insurance declares a 41% increase in bonus for policy holders this year

Representative image

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited (Kotak Life) today announced a bonus of Rs. 591 crore to eligible participating policyholders for FY 2020-21. This is an increase of 41% over the bonus declared for FY 2019-20, the insurance company said in a statement.

The bonus is applicable to traditional (with profit) policies and is the allocation of surplus generated under the With-Profits fund of the Company to With-Profit Policyholders. Bonuses declared in each financial year are accrued and paid out at the time of maturity or exit and cash bonus or special one off bonuses will also be paid out on specific policy events as per policy conditions.

Commenting on the development, Mahesh Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd. said, “As a life insurance company, our promise to our customers is to be there for them always. We are pleased to announce an increase in the bonus declared and help support our customers during these incredibly tough times. Our customers, in turn, have demonstrated their loyalty – which can be seen in the high persistency ratios of the company. Our persistency ratio is reflective of our regular engagements with our customers across various stages of the policy lifecycle. During the pandemic, we have strengthened our customer engagement initiatives through enhanced digital capabilities and analytics to provide convenient & easy renewal solutions for customers.”

Kotak Life recently won the award for “Overall Achievement” under the ‘mature life insurance companies’ category at the ASSOCHAM 13th Global Insurance e-Summit & Awards. The award won by Kotak Life was based on an independent assessment by the organiser Assocham Global Insurance Summit & Awards

Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited (Kotak Life) is a 100% subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (Kotak).