Key things to keep in mind while buying health insurance plans for children at different stages of life

The birth of a child is probably the most important event in the life of parents. Apart from the basic cost of raising a child and providing quality education, parents need to provide proper health care to the child. This is because right from birth and up until preteens, children need special care. Immunity is low for newborn babies hence proper health monitoring and timely vaccination are required for a healthy life. Hence, insurance experts suggest that one should look for health insurance policies that provide cover for newborn babies.

Vivek Narain, Health Insurance Specialist at SANA.Insure, told FE Online that “an essential part of financial planning for your children’s future is having a comprehensive health and wellbeing program. It should be geared to take care of the mother right from conception to when the child matures and says, ‘I am good to take care of myself'”.

“An essential element of the planning is having a health insurance policy very early on. In India, there are a wide variety of very comprehensive health insurance, available with optional scale-ups, to cover your child,” he said.

According to Narain, the right approach to choosing the best health insurance policy for children would be according to key life cycle milestones, such as:

Prenatal Coverage: Parents-to-be should look for Maternity Benefits in their Health Insurance policies which cater to pregnancy and delivery-related hospitalization, diagnoses and pre-birth medical expenses, both for the mother and the baby. A lower waiting period to avail these benefits would be optimal. It is also imperative to check the policy terms and conditions for a list of congenital diseases that may be excluded. Assisted Reproduction Treatments (such as IVF) are not normally covered by default, but certain insurers extend this cover as an add-on rider for additional premium, often up to a specified sub-limit. This would be a good option for couples seeking medical support in conceiving.

According to Aatur Thakkar, Co-founder and Director at Alliance Insurance Brokers, it is always advisable to choose a health insurance policy at the early stage of your child. There are plans which cover a child from an early age. Family floater policies or what is known as a comprehensive health care plan provide multiple benefits in terms of your child’s health. Under such policies, you are likely to find value-added benefits like health risk assessments, apart from basic covers critical illnesses are also covered under such comprehensive policies.

“One should choose a policy that covers inoculations and regular check-ups. Most of the health insurance policies available in the market cover every stage of their growth, with the plan tailor-made for a particular stage. Your child’s health insurance plan should also cover critical illness plan as it avoids the financial risk by covering the high medical cost to treat critical illness of your child,” Thakkar told FE Online.

Subrata Mondal, Executive Vice President (Health Underwriting), IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company Limited, said that health insurance plans offered by general insurance companies come with a wide range of benefits and coverage. According to Mondal, while choosing a health insurance plan, some of the thumb rules you should follow are:

– Check the list of network hospitals that have tie-ups with the health insurance provider so that you can avail of cashless treatment.

– Check whether the hospital has experienced pediatricians & child specialists to ensure the best treatment in case of an emergency.

– Choose an adequate Sum Insured. If you have a family floater health insurance policy with a higher sum insured, then it can cover higher hospitalisation expenses