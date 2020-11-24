Jewellery Insurance: Muthoot Finance and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance launch Muthoot Gold Shield – Check features

There is zero documentation required and it takes less than 2 minutes to generate a policy.

Muthoot Finance, India’s largest gold loan NBFC, has tied up with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, India’s leading private general insurer, to provide insurance on gold jewellery as part of their new initiative – “Muthoot Gold Shield”, which is backed and powered by Group Affinity All Risk policy of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

Muthoot Gold Shield is the Gold Jewellery Insurance Scheme launched by Muthoot Finance for its customers in partnership with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance. The policy provides insurance coverage of gold jewellery for individuals. This is designed to provide insurance coverage of gold jewellery articles for customers of the company at the time of closure of the gold loan and release of gold ornaments. It will provide insurance coverage to the customers of Muthoot Finance as a loyalty product.

Companies typically provide gold jewellery insurance as part of home insurance along with insurance of other articles at home. Normally, the percentage of insurance coverage for gold jewellery is restricted by some insurance companies to a maximum of 15% of the total home insurance policy sum insured. For instance, if an individual wants to take a jewellery insurance coverage of 1.50 Lakhs from other insurance companies, he/ she will have to take a home insurance policy of about Rs. 10 Lakhs. Muthoot Gold Shield is a standalone gold jewellery insurance offering.

George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance said, “Muthoot Finance as a company has always believed in the philosophy of helping people and giving back to society. Going by the initial overwhelming response received for this insurance policy, it has been widely accepted by the customers of the Company. As part of our ongoing customer loyalty programme and social commitment, we are providing customers insurance coverage with an objective to build confidence and help move ahead in life without any fear.”

The Scheme has the following unique benefits which are exclusive to this Insurance Policy:

1. It is one of the simplest and easiest ways of obtaining gold jewellery insurance coverage

2. Policy covers burglary, robbery, theft from insured person’s home, loss-in-transit and 13 other disasters (natural calamities)

3. Muthoot Gold Shield is provided at a nominal premium, which is lower than industry average

4. Zero documentation is required and it takes less than 2 minutes to generate a policy

Speaking on the occasion, Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said,

“At Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, our endeavour has always been to offer products to ensure that citizens are safeguarded against exigencies. Gold jewellery is an integral part of our country’s culture and hence we have curated this product specifically for financially shielding customers of Muthoot Finance in case of any unforeseen events, thus making them worry-free about their jewellery.”