Jet Airways stops Group Mediclaim Policy: Do this to ensure you do not lose on coverage in similar situation

By: |
Updated: May 7, 2019 11:05:04 AM

In the case where the employee leaves a job or when the employer does not renew the group cover, all is not lost. Here's an option.

Jet Airways, group health insurance policy, health insurance policy, health insurance, Jet Airways Group Mediclaim Policy, portability, pre-existing diseasesA group health insurance policy may not get renewed and the risk of being without any insurance exists.

Having a health insurance policy for self and family members marks the beginning of a prudent financial plan. Those who have a group health insurance coverage either through their employer or as a bank savings account holder, it is often suggested by financial planners to keep separate health insurance. This is because the group health insurance policy may not get renewed and the risk of being without any insurance exists.

In a statement to PTI, Jet Airways which has already halted its operations has announced that the company has not renewed its Group Mediclaim Policy and that it has expired on April 30, 2019. This leaves those employees stranded without any medical cover who relied only on the employer-provided coverage.

Porting from a Group Cover

In the case where the employee leaves a job or when the employer does not renew the group cover, all is not lost and the employees may still opt to port the group cover to an individual cover, subject to certain conditions. The health insurance guidelines clearly state – “Individual members, including the family members covered under any group health insurance policy of a General Insurer or Health Insurer, shall have the right to migrate from such a group policy to an individual health insurance policy or a family floater policy with the same insurer.”

The process to port from a group cover should ideally begin much earlier before leaving an organization. However, in the case of Jet Airways as the employees are still part of the same company, the insurer of the erstwhile Group Mediclaim Policy and the management can find a way out. “As per IRDAI portability guidelines, one should apply for portability benefit 45 days prior to the expiry of your erstwhile group health cover. They can still port at a shorter notice, if the existing insurer allows porting, within the portability guidelines. If the existing insurer of their group mediclaim employee policy offers the individual policies, then under the provision of portability, these employees can get the continuity benefit for the period under group policy, or else the benefit of the continuous period of coverage get lost,” says Dr. Shreeraj Deshpande, Principal Officer and CEO (Officiating), Future Generali India Insurance.

Why to port a policy

Importantly, portability is allowed and it will be to the same insurer. So, if the Group Mediclaim is from insurer ABC, the employees can get an individual policy from ABC only. The reason why it is important to port is because of the benefit of waiting periods with respect to the pre-existing diseases as they are time-bound. Generally, insurers cover pre-existing diseases after 48 months of continuous coverage. So, by porting, this benefit is not lost as the waiting period already over is taken into account.

Even if one has a group health insurance cover, it’s better to hold an individual policy for every family member or a Family Floater that will help you build a decent track with the insurance company and ride out the waiting periods over the long term

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. INSURANCE
  4. Jet Airways stops Group Mediclaim Policy: Do this to ensure you do not lose on coverage in similar situation
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition