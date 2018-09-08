IRDAI working on product testing guidelines

Industry participants believe that the move will lead to further innovation in insurance products.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is working on the guidelines for ‘sandbox’ method which will allow insurance companies to test products in a particular geography or among a set of few policyholders before they are available in the market.

Industry participants believe that the move will lead to further innovation in insurance products. Insurance regulator also asked insurance companies to come out with long term health insurance policies, which are currently available in two wheeler and four wheeler insurance.

“There are some new types of products which have not been tested out. Suppose, some companies want to experiment with innovative products then we can allow them through a regulatory sandbox method wherein a limited scale, either for a limited geography or a limited number of policyholders it will be tried out, so we will allow them,” said SC Khuntia, chairman of IRDAI.

Khuntia, while speaking at the ASSOCHAM Insurance Summit in Mumbai, also expressed concerns about low levels of persistency in life insurance sector.

He said that, 13th month persistency in India is around 81%, while the world average is 90%. “Persistency levels need to be improved. Affordability and misselling are two factors that impact the persistency of life insurance policies. If we improve this persistency, we will have much more money available, and that will go to long-term savings which will result in much higher economic development in the country because long-term projects need a type of funding that can be supplied only by the insurance industry because we can invest it for a much longer period of time,” added Khuntia.

Speaking at the sidelines of the function, Khuntia also said that the regulator will set the timeline to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) for reducing its stake in IDBI Bank to 15% once their deal with the bank is complete. The regulator had permitted LIC to increase its stake to 51% in the bank on condition that it should safeguard policyholders interest. According to the rules, insurers cannot hold more than 15% stake in any listed entity.

Expressing concern over lower penetration of insurance in the country, which is only 3.69% of the gross domestic product (GDP) as against global average of 6.2%, the regulator urged the industry to further spread awareness among the general public about the importance of insurance, especially among youth.