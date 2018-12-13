IRDAI to tweak capital norms for insurance firms

By: | Published: December 13, 2018 6:22 PM

Insurance sector regulator IRDAI was in the process of tweaking the capital requirements norms for insurance companies, an official said Thursday.

IRDAI, insurance companies, term policies in India, banking sector, insurance sectorBy 2021 or 2022, this amount would be changed so that many aspirants could join the insurance sector, he told reporters on the sidelines of MCCI seminar here on Thursday.

Insurance sector regulator IRDAI was in the process of tweaking the capital requirements norms for insurance companies, an official said Thursday. “In India the capital requirement at present is Rs 100 crore, which is quite high as compared to advanced nations”, Nilesh Sathe, Member (Life), Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) said. By 2021 or 2022, this amount would be changed so that many aspirants could join the insurance sector, he told reporters on the sidelines of MCCI seminar here on Thursday. These firms also did not need to offer a plethora of products but could stick to select ones, he viewed.

Also read| SBI Alert! Here’s what your bank wants you to do before December 31

Sathe also said he was in line with the banking sector requirements to bring down promoters’ capital leading to listing of the insurance firms. According to him, term policies in India were driven by the private sector unlike the LIC, adding India still provided big scope for insurance penetration and increase in density of insured persons.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. INSURANCE
  4. IRDAI to tweak capital norms for insurance firms
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition