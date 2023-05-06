scorecardresearch
SBI, HDFC, Axis, ICICI or any other credit card user? Check new IRDAI rule for loan payment

IRDAI News Insurance Loan Payment With Credit Card Rule: No more loan against insurance payment with credit card allowed.

Written by PF Desk
Check details of insurance loan payment with credit card rule by IRDAI. Representational image

IRDAI News Insurance Loan Payment With Credit Card Rule: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has decided to stop the facility of re-payment of loans taken against Life Insurance policies through credit cards.

In a circular dated May 4, 2023, the insurance regulator advised all Life Insurers to stop accepting credit cards as a mode of re-payment of loans granted against insurance policies.

“The Authority has decided to stop the facility of re-payment of loans taken against the insurance policy using credit card as a mode of payment. Accordingly, all Life Insurers are advised to stop the acceptance of credit card as a mode of re-payment of loans granted against insurance policies with immediate effect,” the IRDAI said in the circular.

First published on: 06-05-2023 at 10:09 IST

