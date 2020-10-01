  • MORE MARKET STATS

Insurers receive Covid-19 claims of over Rs 4,880 crore

By: |
October 1, 2020 6:30 AM

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there were 9.40 lakh active cases of novel Coronavirus in India as on September 30. While 51.87 lakh persons were discharged, 97,497 deaths occurred due to the ongoing pandemic.

Incurred claim ratio is a ratio of the total value of claims paid or settled to the total premium collected in any given year.Incurred claim ratio is a ratio of the total value of claims paid or settled to the total premium collected in any given year.

The trend of claims arising from the novel coronavirus has kept its upward momentum. Senior officials of the general insurance industry said insurers have received around 3.18 lakh claims amounting to over Rs 4,880 crore as on September 29. Market participants say a lot of the claims are now coming from semi-urban and rural areas.

“We have seen claims now coming from across the country. A few weeks ago, we were getting claims only from metro cities. I think incurred claims ratio in the health segment for the general insurance companies will be more than 100% in the second quarter of this fiscal,” said the product head of a leading private insurance company.

Related News

Incurred claim ratio is a ratio of the total value of claims paid or settled to the total premium collected in any given year. If the incurred claims ratio is more than 100%, it indicates that insurers have paid more money as claims than it has collected as premium.

Insurance companies have settled over 1.97 lakh claims amounting to Rs 1,964 crore as on September 29. They have have received over 1.35 lakh claims amounting to Rs 1,710 crore from Maharashtra alone. Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have seen 32,830 and 27,913 claims, respectively.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there were 9.40 lakh active cases of novel Coronavirus in India as on September 30. While 51.87 lakh persons were discharged, 97,497 deaths occurred due to the ongoing pandemic.

Recently, ICICI Securities in its report said if one assumed that Covid claims maintain a run rate of $150 million per month (Rs 1,105 crore) from September, the total FY21 Covid claim amount would be around $1.4bn (Rs 10,500 crore).

Health portfolios of the general insurance companies would further get impacted as claims normalise for non-Covid treatment, said market participants. Data from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India show that health insurance have seen premiums of Rs 22,903.44 crore in this fiscal till August, compared to Rs 20,274.09 crore in the year-ago period, a growth of 12.97%.

Do you know What is ? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. INSURANCE
  4. Insurers receive Covid-19 claims of over Rs 4880 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1World Heart Day 2020: Taking care of one’s heart in times of pandemic and beyond
2Online Financial Frauds: Digital Suraksha Group Insurance launched – Check premium, features
3Health Wellness and protection can go hand-in-hand: BHARTI AXA Study