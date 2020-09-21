  • MORE MARKET STATS

Insurance: How to get adequate health cover at a nominal cost

September 21, 2020 5:20 AM

A combination of base health insurance plan, super top-up and critical illness plan ensures a sizable health cover

However, in case of multiple hospitalisations in the same family or long-term hospitalisations, a higher sum insured will be required.

By Sanjiv Bajaj

As Covid-19 cases rise in India, treatment costs in a good hospital would require Rs 4-5 lakh. If more than one family member gets hospitalised, it may become a precarious situation if you have a policy of Rs 4-5 lakh. So, how can you ensure adequate health insurance at a nominal cost?

Related News

Base health insurance plans
The base health insurance plan covers hospitalisation expenses including pre and post-hospitalisation expenses such as cost of medicines, doctor fees, diagnostic tests etc. Regular health insurance plans come in two basic variants: Individual plans and family floaters.

The family floater plan brings the entire family under one umbrella cover. This plan should be good enough to cover normal hospitalisation in a good hospital. We suggest a minimum of Rs 10 lakh base hospitalisation cover, given the high treatment cost in good hospitals. However, in case of multiple hospitalisations in the same family or long-term hospitalisations, a higher sum insured will be required.

The cost-effective way to increase the health cover would be a super top-up plan. However, take note of deductibles in a super top-up plan, which is the level beyond which the super top-up can be utilised for paying the expenses. The deductible is a cost-sharing requirement under a health insurance policy. A super top-up plan is best utilised when your deductible amount is equivalent to your base health cover.

Also, in most super top-up policies, there is no requirement of medical check-ups up to the age of 55 years. In regular health plans, this is usually 45 years. One may not be able to buy a sizable base health plan for Rs 30-40 lakh given the high premium but can look at a combination of Rs 10 lakh of base cover along with Rs 30 lakh super top-up which comes at a very meagre premium.

Critical illness insurance plan
The critical illness insurance plan provides coverage for life-threatening/ chronic illnesses that require treatment over a long period of time. A critical illness plan covers a specific number of listed critical illnesses with claim disbursement in the form of lump sum to a policyholder at the time of diagnosis provided he survives for a certain period depending on the plan.

In case of critical illness, generally people end up staying at home translating to “loss of income”. Since the policy pays a lump sum on diagnosis, the money can be invested to ensure reasonable monthly returns to meet daily expenses.

There are long-term expenses associated with a critical illness in the form of medicines for 9-10 months, periodical doctor visits and medical tests. It is useful in covering long-term expenses that can’t be covered in the base health plan beyond the post-hospitalisation period. These plans are extremely low cost. Critical illness plans for people up to 40 years should cost about Rs 5,000 for a Rs 10-lakh plan.

A combination of base health insurance plan along with super top-up and critical-illness would ensure a sizable health cover at a very nominal cost. It would take care of cost on account of long-term hospitalisations due to severe illnesses and long-term expenses associated with it.

The writer is joint chairman & MD, Bajaj Capital

Do you know What is ? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. INSURANCE
  4. Insurance How to get adequate health cover at a nominal cost
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1IRDAI wellness guidelines simplified: Get reward in insurance plan for maintaining good health
2COVID-19 protection cover of Bajaj Finserv – Check premium, benefits
3Irdai plans to come out with standard plans to boost insurance penetration