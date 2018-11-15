Indians in 18-35 age group most vulnerable to diabetes: Study

The study revealed that during FY17-18, diabetes-related claims have increased to 26% and the maximum claims (63%) came from the Indian metros.

Indians between the age group of 18 and 35 years are most vulnerable to diabetes, and a whopping 73% increase was seen in the number of claims between FY2016 and FY2018. Similarly, a 32% increase was seen in the number of claims in the age group of 35-45, whereas the 45-55 age group saw a rise of 38%, as per a Claims Analysis by SBI General Insurance.

SBI General Insurance did a study on their claims data on the occasion of the World Diabetes Day 2018 to spread awareness on what could become ‘the world’s seventh largest killer by 2030,’ as stated by WHO.

Out of these, 59% claims were made by males whereas 41% were reported for females.

On a pan-India level, there has been a rise in the number of claims reported each year and in 2018, the maximum number of claims were received from Maharashtra (22%) and Tamil Nadu (13%), followed by Gujarat which accounted for 10.36% claims.

Talking abpout their study, Sukhesh Bhave, Head-Accident and Health Claims, SBI General Insurance, said, “Diabetes is known as the silent killer for a reason. The excess blood sugar in diabetes can severely damage the eyes, kidneys, nerves, and other body parts; cause sexual problems; and double the risk of heart attack and stroke. With extensive awareness campaigns, people are becoming more and more cautious with the way they lead their lives and transitioning from sedentary to active lifestyles.”

“However, our efforts need to double up in this space. The good and the bad news both is that with diabetes, 90% of the disease management is up to the patient. So, it is always advisable to go for a health insurance plan which offers adequate coverage amount at an early age, so that you are covered for all ailments in times of need,” he added.