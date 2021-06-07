  • MORE MARKET STATS

ICICI Pru Life Insurance announces highest-ever annual bonus of Rs 867 crore for policyholders

By: |
June 07, 2021 3:07 PM

Bonus is the share of profits generated by the company's participating policyholder's funds, which are added to their guaranteed maturity benefits, thus enhancing the corpus.

ICICI Prudential Life, APE growth, Positive investment variance, maintain buy, ULIP growthBonus is the share of profits generated by the company's participating policyholder's funds, which are added to their guaranteed maturity benefits, thus enhancing the corpus.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Monday declared its highest-ever annual bonus of Rs 867 crore for the policyholders for FY21.

“ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has announced an annual bonus of Rs 867 crore for all eligible participating policyholders for FY2021. The bonus declared is the highest ever by the company till date and is also 10 per cent higher than the bonus announced in the last fiscal” it said in a release.

Related News

Bonus is the share of profits generated by the company’s participating policyholder’s funds, which are added to their guaranteed maturity benefits, thus enhancing the corpus.

All participating policies in force as of March 31, 2021, are eligible to receive this bonus and will be added to the policyholders’ benefits, said the insurer.

A total of 9.8 lakh participating policyholders will benefit from this, taking them closer to their long-term financial goals. ICICI Prudential Life said this is the company’s 15th consecutive year of declaring a bonus.

The stringent investment philosophy of the company has ensured zero defaults in its portfolio since inception and across market cycles. As of March 31, 2021, 96.8 per cent of the fixed income portfolio is invested in sovereign or AAA-rated paper.

“We are delighted to announce that the annual bonus for FY2021 is the highest ever in the history of the company. What gives us special satisfaction is the fact that it coincides with the 20th anniversary of our operations. ”It demonstrates our customer focus, resilience and ability to navigate through the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic,” N S Kannan, MD and CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said.

Do you know What is ? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. INSURANCE
  4. ICICI Pru Life Insurance announces highest-ever annual bonus of Rs 867 crore for policyholders
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Rs. 867 crore bonus for ICICI Prudential Life policyholders declared! Check eligibility
2Health Insurance: Keep an eye on sub-limits in your policy
3PLUM: Group health insurance made fast and simple