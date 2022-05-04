ICICI Pru Guaranteed Pension Plan Flexi launched – Check features of this new annuity plan

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has launched ICICI Pru Guaranteed Pension Plan Flexi, a regular premium payment annuity product, which enables customers to systematically save and build retirement savings over the long-term. This product has been specifically designed to help one make regular contributions towards building a savings pool and receive a life-long guaranteed income to lead a financially independent retired life.



To cater to the varied needs of customers, ICICI Pru Guaranteed Pension Plan Flexi is available in seven variants, the unique ones being Life Annuity with Accelerated Health Boosters and Life Annuity with Booster Payouts.

These unique variants have been designed for customers seeking annuity products that offer guaranteed life-long income along with additional liquidity to meet their healthcare and lifestyle needs.



With the Accelerated Health Booster option, the customer gets additional payout on being diagnosed with difficulties in performing activities of daily living. This additional cash flow is useful as it can enable customers to meet expenses towards medical care.



The Booster Payout option provides individuals with five lump sum payments in addition to their annuity.

The ICICI Pru Guaranteed Pension Plan Flexi Joint Life Annuity option comes with the Waiver of Premium benefit which is useful in case of the demise of the first holder during the premium paying term. In such a scenario, all future premiums are waived off while ensuring the second or joint holder receives a life-long guaranteed regular income upon conclusion of the deferment period. Upon the demise of the joint holder, the total premiums invested are paid out to the nominee(s), which can act as a legacy planning tool.



The product also allows for the Return of Premium and the option to surrender the policy upon diagnosis of specific critical illnesses or permanent disabilities. This ensures that customers can use the funds for medical treatment.

Amit Palta, Chief Distribution Officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said, “The pandemic has disrupted livelihoods leading individuals to lay greater emphasis on safeguarding savings and income, especially on retirement. Typically, annuity products can be purchased by making a lump sum premium payment. Therefore, ICICI Pru Guaranteed Pension Plan Flexi has been specifically designed to provide flexibility to customers to make wallet-friendly regular contributions over the long-term to build the desired retirement savings pool.



ICICI Pru Guaranteed Pension Plan Flexi, a multi-purpose and innovative annuity product, provides additional liquidity by making payouts which enable customers to achieve financial goals or meet expenses towards medical treatment, as the case may be. As a rule of thumb, individuals require between 70%-90% of their pre-retirement income to lead a comfortable retired life. With rising prices, increasing healthcare costs and higher life expectancy, it is imperative that individuals have an annuity plan in their financial portfolio.”

