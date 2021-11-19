How to ensure car safety during festivals and choose right add-on insurance covers

Even if you drive cautiously, there is no guarantee that there will be no accident.

Festivals bring happiness as people meet their extended family members during holidays to celebrate together. For higher enjoyment, people also tend to spend more and prefer to use their own vehicles over public transport.

With people traveling more during festivals, what car safety measures can you adopt during the festive season?

“Visiting your family and friends during the festive season involves driving your car. One, however, needs to be more cautious while driving during festive seasons as the roads are mostly crowded and people are always in rush. Even a small mistake can lead to a severe accident. That’s why adopting car safety measures is important, and using car seat-belts is the most crucial one to minimise the effects of an accident. While driving during the festive season you should always carry a portable fire extinguisher and a first-aid kit in your car. Keep your car windows shut while parking or on the go and always choose a covered area to park. You should not drink and drive but be alert while driving. Hence by taking simple precautionary measures you can ensure the safety of your car and enjoy the happiness that festivals bring,” said Rakesh Jain, CEO of Reliance General Insurance.

With the right set of car insurance add-on covers, you can easily avoid denials of claims made on your motor insurance.

“A basic comprehensive car insurance policy comes with standard covers and certain exclusions. Over the years, insurance companies have created many add-on covers to include the exclusions. To avoid the denials due to exclusions an aware customer today can buy covers like Nil Depreciation cover i.e. full replacement cost of claim paid to a policyholder without deducting for depreciation due to the age of the car, cover for consumables like filters/engine oils etc, tyre covers, engine protection cover, etc,” said Jain.

“Customers can also cover certain financial exposures also like loss of EMI during car repair period, no claim bonus protection, personal accident, accidental hospitalisation etc. Since, add-on covers provide extra coverage to an insured car, they come at an additional cost. Car insurance add-ons provide alluring benefits to the policy holder. However, you need to decide which add-on will benefit you the most,” he added.