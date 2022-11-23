Health insurers can leverage professional registry: Irdai

General and standalone health Insurance companies, offering health insurance policies, can consider leveraging the health professional registry (HPR) under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission for building up a network of doctors and physicians for providing OPD or other healthcare services.

In a circular, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said it was in receipt of a communication from the National Health Authority on the subject related to adoption of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) by doctors.

“Under HPR, a healthcare professional ID (HPID) will be created via Aadhaar or other KYC, along with medical qualifications of medical professionals which is verified by their respective state medical councils. This HPID serves as a unique ID to medical practitioners to enable connection with all stakeholders of the healthcare ecosystem,” the insurance regulator said.

Also read: The path to data maturity in the insurance industry

In order to make the best use of the registry, Irdai has advised all the general and health insurers to consider capturing or collecting HPR ID as a verification to validate and authenticate medical practitioners while issuing and renewing policies for medical malpractice under the professional indemnity cover. This will enable digitisation and ease the process of buying and selling the professional indemnity policies and push for HPR registration among healthcare professionals.

“The general and health insurers offering health insurance policies can also consider leveraging the health professional registry for building up the network of doctors /physicians or other healthcare professionals for providing OPD or other healthcare services,” the regulator said.