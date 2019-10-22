Health Insurance: Keep your heart secure with a Cardiac Plan

A cardiac-related health insurance policy is a boon for patients who have ailments related to the heart.

Health is wealth and taking care of one’s health is the most important thing. But lately, the modern, fast-paced lifestyle we lead is taking a great toll on people’s health. As a result, 61% of deaths in India today can be attributed to the incidence of Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) such as Cancer, Diabetes and Heart ailments. Sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits are contributing to the rising number of people afflicted with heart disease. In 2016, there were an estimated 62.5 million years of life lost prematurely due to CVD (Cardio Vascular Diseases) in India. Until a few years ago, heart ailments were a concern for people in their 50s, but now they have begun to affect people in their 20s and 30s.

People understand that being diagnosed with a heart condition in one’s youth can have devastating effects both physically and financially. In addition to this, the burden of treatment, rising medical costs and the fear of losing one’s hard-earned income due to treatment costs can leave one medically and financially vulnerable. The average cost of treatment of common cardiac diseases in private hospitals in India ranges between Rs 1,50,000 and Rs 6,00,000 apart from the monthly expenses on medications.

A disabledworld.com report says that life expectancy in India has increased by more than 10 years in the past 20 years. With both the life expectancy rates and the number of youth being prone to heart ailments increase, it is now becoming imperative to choose specific cardiac-related policies, because a standard mediclaim policy many a time does not offer cover for patients with heart disease.

However, with many policies available in the market, there are certain aspects that one needs to keep in mind so as to ensure maximum coverage when it comes to one’s heart health. One should make sure that one’s cardiac-related policy covers:

Expenses on Catheterization, Surgical & Medical Procedure:

It is absolutely vital to purchase heart-related plans that cover both surgical and medical expenses. So, when an insured has to go for procedure like stenting, angioplasty or by-pass, all the expenses are covered under the policy. A small percentage of them may develop complications warranting extended stay which involves cost.

Pre-Existing Ailment:

Very often, it is difficult to get a health insurance cover because of certain pre-existing ailments such as heart diseases. Also, some health insurance policies do not cover pre-existing ailments. But, a heart-specific health insurance policy also covers those who have undergone stenting, by-pass procedure or angioplasty. These plans not only cover the hospitalisation cost, but the medications, out-patient expenses and all daycare expenses are covered as well.

Long-term Cover:

With life expectancy rising and people suffering heart ailments early on in their lives, the requirement of long term medical treatment to secure one’s future health is also growing. Hence one should look for a policy that offers coverage for not just the first-time treatment, but also provides protection against all such afflictions in the future.

Non-cardiac Ailment:

It is a common belief that cardiac-related health insurance policies only cover heart-related ailments, but cardiac-related policies also cover hospitalization expenses for all diseases covered in a mediclaim policy.

In short, a cardiac-related health insurance policy is a boon for patients who have ailments related to the heart. It ensures that whatever the condition, one is prepared to take care of their heart and of their loved ones too.

Stay Healthy. Stay Hearty.

(By Dr S. Prakash, Joint Managing Director, Star Health and Allied Insurance)