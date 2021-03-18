Health Insurance: Do you need vaccination for making Covid-19 claims?

The insurance regulator had also asked the insurers not to decline claims due to the pandemic status of the disease.

The Novel Coronavirus Covid-19 has played havoc worldwide, including India, causing widespread infections, deaths and economic disruptions. So far over 1 crore people have been diagnosed with the disease in India, resulting in the death of over 1.5 lakh people.

The surge in illness due to Covid-19 infection has resulted in an increase in health insurance claims and demand for health insurance cover. To meet the demand, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) had asked health insurers to launch Covid-specific policies – Corona Kavach and Corona Rakshak – with uniform features.

Apart from this, the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the highly infectious disease resulted in severe economic slowdown followed by job losses, salary cuts and financial hardship for scores of people.

As a result, quick development and administration of vaccines to contain the spread of Covid-19 became necessary and a number of vaccines were prepared in a record time by various countries.

Launched on January 16, 2021, the Covid-19 vaccine has been given to healthcare and frontline workers in India first. Persons over 60 years of age were in the second group who got the vaccine from January 1, 2021 and persons between 45 and 59 years with comorbid conditions became eligible for vaccinations from March 1, 2021.

With the vaccines now available to develop immunity against the infection, there are apprehensions that Covid-related health insurance claims may be rejected for those who fail to take the vaccine and get infected.

When inquired about it, Dr. Bhabatosh Mishra, Director Underwriting, Products & Claims, Max Bupa, said, “We advise people not to pay heed to such rumours. There has been no such plan by us or communication from IRDAI to this effect. It is important for people to get vaccinated. The vaccination drive is in full swing and our vaccines are among the best in the world. People should take vaccines to protect themselves and others too.”

So, vaccination is not necessary to make health insurance claims, but for your own safety.