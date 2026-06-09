A sudden hospitalisation can leave you with a bill that is far higher than the sum insured under a single health insurance policy. If you have more than one health cover, such as an individual policy, a family floater, or employer-provided insurance, you don’t necessarily have to bear the excess cost from your own pocket.

Policyholders are permitted to have multiple health or medical insurance policies together under the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). The regulation allows you to split expenses if your hospital bills surpass the sum insured covered by one policy and submit health insurance claims for the same medical emergency or treatment with two different insurance providers.

If the hospitalisation cost exceeds the coverage available under the first policy after accounting for deductibles or co-payments, you can approach another insurer to settle the balance amount, subject to the terms and conditions of that policy. The total reimbursement, however, cannot exceed your actual medical expenses.

If you or your family members are covered under two or more indemnity-based health insurance policies, you have the right to choose the insurer from which you want to make the first claim. The insurer cannot force you to invoke the contribution clause if the claim amount is within the limits of that policy.

This is particularly useful if you have an employer-sponsored group health insurance policy, a personal health insurance policy, a family floater policy, or health insurance policies from different insurers.

Documents required

When claiming from a second insurer after receiving a settlement from the first, keep the following documents ready:

Claim form

Claim settlement letter from the first insurer

Discharge summary

Lab reports

Hospital bills and receipts

Pharmacy bills and prescriptions

Any additional documents sought by the insurer

How does claim splitting work?

If a policyholder holds two or more health insurance policies and the hospitalization bill exceeds the available Sum Insured under one policy, the claim can be shared across the policies (since the abolishment of the Contribution clause in Health Insurance, about a decade back), according to Milind Tayde, Head – Employee Benefits at Anand Rathi Insurance Brokers.

“The first insurer will process the claim as per the applicable policy terms and settle the claim up to the available Sum Insured or the admissible claim amount, whichever is lower. The policyholder may approach the second insurer for settlement of the remaining claim amount. In such cases, the subsequent insurer should accept the claim settlement letter issued by the first insurer along with the relevant original claim documents. The claim will then be assessed as per the terms, conditions, coverages, and exclusions of the subsequent policy,” added Milind Tayde.

By abolishing the Contribution Clause in 2013, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) provided a major relief to the policyholders. Prior to this change, policyholders with several health insurance policies had to have their claims settled proportionately among all of their insurers according to the Sum Insured of each policy.

This procedure was removed with the 2013 revision, allowing policyholders to select the specific insurer they wish to use to cover their medical expenditures. Currently, you can file a claim for all your hospitalisation costs from a single policy up to the sum insured threshold, and the insurer cannot ask for financial contribution from your other insurance providers.

“It is important to note that the policyholder cannot recover more than the actual admissible hospitalization expenses incurred. Accordingly, the payout from all insurers combined cannot exceed the admissible claim amount for a single hospitalization,” said Milind Tayde.

How can a claim be split across multiple insurers? What do IRDAI regulations say about this?

In such a scenario, the policyholder can choose any one insurer to pay the claim first. If the bill is higher than that policy’s sum insured, the policyholder can claim the balance amount from the second policy, from the other insurer. The second insurer will settle the remaining eligible amount as per the policy’s terms and conditions, says Siddharth Singhal, Business Head- Health Insurance, Policybazaar.com.

As per the regulator, the first insurer cannot force proportional sharing (contribution) of the claim. The balance amount can be claimed from another policy even if the first policy’s sum insured is not fully exhausted. However, it is to be noted that the total reimbursement across all policies cannot exceed the actual hospitalization expense.

Example: Hospital bill = 12 lakh; Policy A SI = Rs 5 lakh; Policy B SI = Rs 10 lakh.

Claim of 5 lakh from Policy A and the remaining 7 lakh from Policy B (subject to policy terms)

Are policyholders free to choose which insurer will settle the claim first under IRDAI’s guidelines?

Yes, the policyholder has the right to choose which insurer to claim first. The following documents are required as per IRDAI’s guidelines: a claim form of the second insurer, a copy of the first insurer’s settlement letter, attested copies of hospital bills, discharge summary, prescriptions, investigation reports, and other claim documents, copies of bills and receipts retained by the first insurer and any additional documents required as per the second policy’s terms and conditions.

After submitting these, the second insurer will process the remaining admissible amount based on the documents provided and its policy conditions.

Common mistakes policyholders make while filing claims under multiple health insurance policies

Policyholders do not inform the insurers about multiple health insurance policies, or they delay the claim submission and at times do not collect the claim settlement letter from the first insurer.

To make the process smooth, policyholders should inform all insurers about the claim, choose one insurer to settle the claim first, keep copies of all bills and medical records, and submit the first insurer’s settlement details when claiming the remaining amount from the second insurer. This helps to avoid delays and ensures quick and hassle free claim settlement.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as insurance, legal, or financial advice. Health insurance claim settlement is subject to the terms and conditions, exclusions, waiting periods, deductibles, co-payments, and sum insured limits specified in the respective policy documents. IRDAI regulations may be amended from time to time. Policyholders are advised to verify the latest rules with their insurer and consult a qualified insurance advisor before making claim-related decisions. The examples used in this article are illustrative and do not guarantee claim approval or settlement.

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