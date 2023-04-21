HDFC Life, Max Life lead in March new business premium

In line with the expectation of the insurance industry, life insurance companies like HDFC Life, Max Life, ICICI Prudential and SBI Life witnessed a high growth in their new business premiums for March, as they have relatively strong exposure to non-ULIP policies with annual premium of above Rs 5 lakh.

The good growth in these companies’ new business premiums indicates a surge in their business as people rushed to pre-book such policies to escape the impact of taxation change announced in the Union Budget.

In March, HDFC Life, Max Life, ICICI Prudential and SBI Life witnessed an 83.45%, 42.59%, 30.78% and 23.15% growth, respectively, in their first-year premiums, according to data released by the Life Insurance Council on Thursday.

The government, in the FY24 Budget, proposed to tax income from all non-ULIP products i.e. par and non-par, where aggregate insurance premium paid in a year exceeds Rs 5 lakh. The proposal came into effect from April 1.

For all private players, individual non-single premium during the month under review stood at Rs 13,635.21 crore, up 57.35% over Rs 8665.05 crore in March 2022.

Even as private sector life insurers posted a healthy 35.14% year-on-year growth in new business premium for the reporting month, the industry’s collective business was pulled down by around 32.14% y-o-y fall in new business premium of Life Insurance Corporation of India, the largest player in the market.

The life insurance industry’s first-year premiums witnessed a 12.63% Y-O-Y decline to Rs 52,081.12 crore in March, according to the data from the Life Insurance Council.

For the financial year 2022-23, the industry’s new business premium saw a 17.91% rise to Rs 3.7 trillion, from Rs 3.14 trillion for the previous financial year, as LIC and private life insurers posted 20.04% and 16.67% growth, respectively.