HDFC Life & HDFC Ergo launch Click 2 Protect Corona Kavach – a single policy with term & COVID-19 health cover  

The plan is a combination of HDFC Life Click 2 Protect 3D Plus and HDFC Ergo Corona Kavach.

HDFC Life and HDFC Ergo have joined hands to launch a combi product ‘Click 2 Protect Corona Kavach’ to provide a complete financial protection package in the current pandemic environment, with HDFC Life’s Click 2 Protect 3D Plus (C2P3D Plus) and HDFC Ergo’s Corona Kavach.

HDFC Life’s C2P3D Plus is one of the most flexible and customizable term plans in the market. HDFC Ergo’s Corona Kavach is an indemnity health policy that was launched earlier this year to offer cover against medical expenses incurred due to hospitalization of individuals seeking treatment for COVID-19, on a positive diagnosis for the virus, in a government authorized diagnostic centre.

The policy will provide all the benefits and features of Click 2 Protect 3D Plus and Corona Kavach. An individual can choose from the available options provided by HDFC Life’s Click 2 Protect 3D Plus, including premium waiver for Accidental Total Permanent Disability or on diagnosis of Critical Illness and can also avail of a COVID-19 health cover that includes ambulance charges, home care treatment charges, pre and post hospitalization charges if diagnosed with COVID-19

The combi-product offers two options under Corona Kavach plan Individual Cover and Family Floater cover wherein the COVID-19 health cover can be extended to spouse, dependent children below 25 years of age, dependent parents and parents-in-law

The Corona Kavach plan provides coverage against treatment in case of hospitalization, home care treatment as well as AYUSH treatment and also covers Pre-hospitalization and Post-hospitalization expenses

The policy term and Sum Assured of C2P 3D plus & Corona Kavach are independent of each other. The product allows one to select C2P 3D Plus policy term and Sum Assured as per the plan option chosen. Further, one can choose COVID-19 Sum Assured from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 5 lakh that can be purchased for a term of 3.5/6.5/9.5 months

Speaking on the launch Srinivasan Parthasarathy, Chief Actuary & Appointed Actuary – HDFC Life, said, “The pandemic has impacted lives, created vulnerabilities in multiple areas and there is a general sense of uncertainty. One such area is the cost of treatment, in case one were to test positive for COVID-19. The expenses could lead to a financial setback for the family, especially where there is only one earning member.

Financial security is a must right now and consumers need to take concrete steps towards protecting their families’ financial future. Click 2 Protect Corona Kavach has been designed to provide comprehensive financial protection in the current pandemic. In addition to offering life cover, the product also includes a family floater facility which offers options in terms of adding family members into the plan.”