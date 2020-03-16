HDFC Life Click 2 Protect 3D Plus Plan – Review, Features, Benefits and Details

HDFC Life Click 2 Protect 3D Plus is a term insurance policy with a lot of variants.

HDFC Life Click 2 Protect 3D Plus is a term insurance policy with a lot of variants which customers can choose to enhance their protection plan. Being a term insurance plan, it offers large cover at low premiums.

The plan has 9 options to choose from:

Life Option

3D Life Option

Extra Life Option

Income Option

Extra Life Income Option

Income Replacement Option

Return of Premium Option

Life Long Protection Option

3D Life Long Protection Option

All the above options have 3 in-built features in the plan.

Lumpsum payment on Death – In case of policyholder’s death anytime after taking the policy and during the policy term, the sum assured is paid to the nominee.

In case of Accidental Total Permanent Total Disability – All future premiums are waived off and the cover continues till the end of the policy term.

In case of a Terminal Illness – If the policyholder is diagnosed with a terminal illness, the Sum Assured is paid to the policyholder and the policy terminates.

Before proceeding further, let us understand what Accidental Total Permanent Disability & Terminal Illness mean in HDFC Life Click 2 Protect 3D Plus term insurance plan as these are a feature of all plan options.

Accidental Total Permanent Total Disability

If the policyholder meets with an accident and is rendered permanently disabled basis the definition below:

The policyholder suffers an injury/accident due to which there is total and irrecoverable loss of:

The use of two limbs; or

The sight of both eyes; or

The use of one limb and the sight of one eye; or

Loss by severance of two or more limbs at or above wrists or ankles; or

The total and irrecoverable loss of sight of one eye and loss by severance of one limb at or above wrist or ankle.

OR

Unable to Work: Disability as a result of injury or accident and is thereby rendered totally incapable of being engaged in any work or any occupation or employment for any compensation, remuneration or profit and he/she is unlikely to ever be able to do so.

Terminal Illness

A life assured shall be regarded as terminally ill only if that life assured is diagnosed as suffering from a condition which, in the opinion of two independent medical practitioners specializing in treatment of such illness, is highly likely to lead to death within 6 months. The terminal illness must be diagnosed and confirmed by medical practitioners registered with the Indian Medical Association and approved by the Company. HDFC Life reserves the right for independent assessment. Terminal illness due to AIDS is excluded.

Now let us understand each of these 9 options better with the help of examples.

#01 – Life Option

Suppose Ms. Ritika Verma from Mumbai has taken this plan with Life Option. She does not consume any form of tobacco.

Age: 30 years

Cover Amount: 1 Crore

Policy Term: 25 years

Premium Payment Term: 25 years

Her annual premium will be Rs. 7,611 which she has to pay for 25 years.

Benefits under this option are:

Lumpsum payment on Death – Ritika’s nominee will get Rs. 1 crore in case she dies anytime during the policy term and the policy is terminated.

Terminal Illness Benefit – Ritika will get Rs. 1 crore in case she is diagnosed with a Terminal Illness and the policy is terminated

Accidental Total Permanent Disability – All her future premiums will be waived off and policy benefits will continue.

#02 – 3D Life Option

Suppose Ms. Ritika Verma from Mumbai has taken this plan with 3D Life Option. She does not consume any form of tobacco.

Age: 30 years

Cover Amount: 1 Crore

Policy Term: 25 years

Premium Payment Term: 25 years

Her annual premium will be Rs. 7,786 which she has to pay for 25 years.

Benefits under this option are:

Lumpsum payment on Death – Her nominee will get Rs. 1 crore in case she dies anytime during the policy term and the policy is terminated.

Terminal Illness Benefit – She will get Rs. 1 crore in case she is diagnosed with a Terminal Illness and the policy is terminated

Accidental Total Permanent Disability – All her future premiums will be waived off and policy benefits will continue.

Cover against 34 Critical Illnesses – In case Ritka is diagnosed with any of the 34 critical illnesses listed below, she will not have to pay any future premiums. So by paying just Rs. 175 extra she gets this additional benefit in the 3D Life Option.

#03 – Extra Life Option

Suppose Ms. Ritika Verma from Mumbai has taken this plan with Extra Life Option. She does not consume any form of tobacco.

Age: 30 years

Cover Amount: 1 Crore

Policy Term: 25 years

Premium Payment Term: 25 years

Her annual premium will be Rs. 13,262 which she has to pay for 25 years.

Benefits under this option are:

Lumpsum payment on Death – Her nominee will get Rs. 1 crore in case she dies anytime during the policy term and the policy is terminated

Terminal Illness Benefit – She will get Rs. 1 crore in case she is diagnosed with a Terminal Illness and the policy is terminated

Accidental Total Permanent Disability – All her future premiums will be waived off and policy benefits will continue.

Additional payout in case of death due to an accident – Ritika’s nominee will get Rs. 2 crores (double the cover amount) in case of her death due to an accident. She can choose to not double the payout, in which case the premiums will be lower. For example, if she selects an additional cover of Rs. 50 lakhs for death due to accident, the annual premium will be Rs. 10,436.

#04 – Income Option

Suppose Ms. Ritika Verma from Mumbai has taken this plan with Income Option. She does not consume any form of tobacco.

Age: 30 years

Cover Amount: 1 Crore

Policy Term: 25 years

Premium Payment Term: 25 years

Her annual premium will be Rs. 12,320 which she has to pay for 25 years.

Benefits under this option are:

Lumpsum payment on Death – Her nominee will get Rs. 1 crore in case she dies anytime during the policy term and the policy is terminated

Terminal Illness Benefit – She will get Rs. 1 crore in case she is diagonised with a Terminal Illness and the policy is terminated

Accidental Total Permanent Disability – All her future premiums will be waived off and policy benefits will continue.

Monthly Income – In addition to the 1 crore as Death Benefit a monthly income of Rs. 50,000 will be paid to Ritika’s nominee for 20 years. You can choose to change the monthly income and the years for which this will be paid – this will result in change of premiums though. For example, if Ritika chooses Rs. 75,000 as the monthly income for 15 years, the annual premium will be Rs. 15,106. You can even choose an increasing monthly income option.

#05 – Extra Life Income Option

Suppose Ms. Ritika Verma from Mumbai has taken this plan with Extra Life Income Option. She does not consume any form of tobacco.

Age: 30 years

Cover Amount: 1 Crore

Policy Term: 25 years

Premium Payment Term: 25 years

Her annual premium will be Rs. 23,084 which she has to pay for 25 years.

Benefits under this option are:

Lumpsum payment on Death – Her nominee will get Rs. 1 crore in case she dies anytime during the policy term and the policy is terminated

Terminal Illness Benefit – She will get Rs. 1 crore in case she is diagonised with a Terminal Illness and the policy is terminated

Accidental Total Permanent Disability – All her future premiums will be waived off and policy benefits will continue.

Monthly Income – In addition to the 1 crore as Death Benefit a monthly income of Rs. 50,000 will be paid to Ritika’s nominee for 20 years. You can choose to change the monthly income and the years for which this will be paid – this will result in change of premiums though.

Additional payout in case of death due to an accident – In case of Ritika’s death due to an accident, in addition to the Death Benefit of Rs. 1 crore and the monthly income of Rs. 50,000 Ritika’s nominee will get an additional Rs. 1 crore and an additional monthly income of Rs. 50,000 for 20 years. So the total payout in case of death due to an accident in this option will be Rs. 2 crores and a monthly income of Rs. 1 lakh for 20 years. She can choose a lower amount of additional cover and also vary the monthly income or the period of receipt of the monthly income – premiums will change.

#06 – Income Replacement Option

Suppose Ms. Ritika Verma from Mumbai has taken this plan with Income Replacement Option. She does not consume any form of tobacco.

Age: 30 years

Cover Amount: 1 Crore

Annual income when taking the plan: Rs. 6 lakhs (Cover amount is linked to this)

Policy Term: 25 years

Premium Payment Term: 25 years

Her annual premium will be Rs. 5,147 which she has to pay for 25 years. Suppose she dies after paying 3 years of premium.

Benefits under this option are:

Lumpsum payment on Death – Ritika’s nominee will get Rs. 6 lakhs as a lump sum payment.

Terminal Illness Benefit – She will get Rs. 6 lakhs in case she is diagnosed with a Terminal Illness and the policy is terminated

Accidental Total Permanent Disability – All her future premiums will be waived off and policy benefits will continue.

Monthly Income – In addition to the 6 lakhs as Death Benefit a monthly income of Rs. 50,000 will be paid to Ritika’s nominee for the remaining part of the policy term. This payout will be for a minimum period of 4 years at least. So even if Ritika dies in the last year of the policy, monthly income will be paid for 4 years.

#07 – Return of Premium Option

Suppose Ms. Ritika Verma from Mumbai has taken this plan with Return of Premium Option. She does not consume any form of tobacco.

Age: 30 years

Cover Amount: 1 Crore

Policy Term: 25 years

Premium Payment Term: 25 years

Her annual premium will be Rs. 26,338 which she has to pay for 25 years.

Benefits under this option are:

Lumpsum payment on Death – Ritika’s nominee will get Rs. 1 crore as a lumpsum payment.

Terminal Illness Benefit – She will get Rs. 1 crore in case she is diagonised with a Terminal Illness and the policy is terminated

Accidental Total Permanent Disability – All her future premiums will be waived off and policy benefits will continue.

Return of Premiums – In case Ritika survives till the end of the policy term, all the premiums paid would be returned.

#08 – Lifelong Protection Option

Suppose Ms. Ritika Verma from Mumbai has taken this plan with Life Long Protection Option. She does not consume any form of tobacco.

Age: 30 years

Cover Amount: 1 crore

Policy Term: Whole Life

Premium Paying Term: 65 – Current age = 35 years

Her annual premium will be Rs. 65,375 which she has to pay for 35 years.

Benefits under this option are:

Lumpsum payment on Death – Ritika’s nominee will get Rs. 1 crore as a lumpsum payment whenever she dies. The policy is valid for life.

Terminal Illness Benefit – She will get Rs. 1 crore in case she is diagonsed with a Terminal Illness and the policy is terminated.

Accidental Total Permanent Disability – All her future premiums will be waived off and policy benefits will continue.

#09 – 3D Lifelong Protection Option

Suppose Ms. Ritika Verma from Mumbai has taken this plan with 3D Life Long Protection Option. She does not consume any form of tobacco.

Age: 30 years

Cover Amount: 1 crore

Policy Term: Whole Life

Premium Paying Term: 65 – Current age = 35 years

Her annual premium will be Rs. 69,140 which she has to pay for 35 years.

Benefits under this option are:

Lumpsum payment on Death – Ritika’s nominee will get Rs. 1 crore as a lumpsum payment whenever she dies. The policy is valid for life.

Terminal Illness Benefit – She will get Rs. 1 crore in case she is diagnosed with a Terminal Illness and the policy is terminated.

Accidental Total Permanent Disability – All her future premiums will be waived off and policy benefits will continue.

Cover against 34 Critical Illnesses – In case Ritka is diagnosed with any of the 34 critical illnesses listed below, at any point of during the premium payment period, she will not have to pay any future premiums.

For additional clarity, all the options and their respective benefits have been summarised in the table below.

Following is the list of terms used for different options under this plan:

Additional Benefits and Details

Life Stage Protection- This option is available for all plan options and is subject to BAUP.Under this feature, you have the option to increase the basic Sum Assured without underwriting on any of the below-specified events in the life of the Life Assured

1stMarriage: 50% of Sum Assured subject to a maximum of Rs. 50 lakh

Birth of 1st child: 25% of Sum Assured subject to a maximum of Rs. 25 lakh

Birth of 2nd child: 25% of Sum Assured subject to a maximum of Rs. 25 lakh

Top Up Option- This option is available for all plan options. You may opt for a systematic increase of your cover from 1st policy anniversary onwards.Some of the important conditions about Top Up option:

This option can be exercised only at the policy inception

An additional premium will be charged for the increase in the Sum Assured. The incremental cover as well as the incremental premium, both, will apply prospectively.

The policyholder has the option to exit this option at any time during the remaining policy term.

You shall have the option to alter the premium payment frequency at any Policy anniversary

Eligibility Criteria and Other Conditions

List of 34 Critical Illnesses covered under HDFC Click2Protect 3D Plus Policy

Cancer Related

Cancer of specified severity

Cardiac Related

Open Chest CABG

Myocardial Infraction (First Heart Attack of specific severity)

Open Heart Replacement or repair of heart valves

Major Surgery of Aorta

Angioplasty

Cardiomyopathy

Primary (Idiopathic) Pulmonary Hypertension

Others