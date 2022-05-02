HDFC ERGO to offer ‘Pay as you drive’ – Here’s how it can help save 10-20% of ‘Own Damage’ premium

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, a leading private sector general insurance company, announced the launch of its ‘Pay as you Drive’ program. It is an insurance solution that offers distance-based insurance to reduce upfront costs of premium. ‘Pay as you drive’ offers distance-based insurance under the own damage section to reduce the upfront insurance costs.

This policy will be best suited for those customers who prefer to drive less or have multiple cars with some of those driven less than the others. This program, under the regulatory sandbox, is applicable for 10,000 policies or Rs. 50 lakh of premium whichever happens earlier and is being offered exclusively through Maruti Suzuki Insurance Broking Private Limited.

A lot of customers do not use their vehicles frequently and end up paying the same insurance premiums as daily vehicle users. The “Pay as you drive” program brings the opportunity to pay a premium based on the actual usage of the car. The driving distance will be measured with the assistance of a telematics device in the vehicle, enabling customers to save between 10-20 percent of their ‘Own Damage’ premium based on the distance slabs chosen by the customer.

Speaking about the launch of the ‘Pay as You Drive’ program, Parthanil Ghosh, President – Motor Business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company said, “We have always been committed to offering products & services that address the requirement of the customers. With the ‘Pay as you drive’ program, we are addressing a latent need in the market, wherein customers who drive their cars occasionally could pay a lower premium commensurate to the risk exposure. This technology-enabled solution is expected to set a new precedence in the motor insurance segment by offering customers value and saving based on the usage of the car.”

The offering has been extended as a pilot with Maruti Suzuki India Limited to its customers buying a new car as a value proposition to save on insurance premium. The program will be available for owners of new Maruti Suzuki cars in select cities up to May 14, 2022.