Group Health Insurance policy: Edelweiss General Insurance includes LGBTQIA+ community, unmarried partners

Digital insurer Edelweiss General (EGI) has extended its Group Health Insurance policy to include members of the LGBTQIA+ community. EGI’s revamped group health policy now covers both LGBTQIA+ and unmarried partners (partners of the same or other gender, who may be living in). The policy will also cover disabled children without any age limit and dependent children (with no disability) up to 30 years of age.

Traditionally, group health policies only included the legally wedded spouse of individuals. Companies opting for EGI’s group health cover can now offer comprehensive coverage customized for the needs of diverse employees.

Commenting on this development, Pooja Yadav, Chief Product Officer, Edelweiss General Insurance, said, “As an organisation, we believe in diversity and inclusion. Access to good healthcare is every individual’s right. We are happy to extend our policy to include members of the LGBTQIA+ community and unmarried partners.”

“We must keep pace with the evolving definition of family. We are positive that our small step will help slowly transform workplaces and help build a more welcoming work atmosphere for the LGBTQIA community,” Yadav added.

EGI’s group health insurance policy takes care of all hospitalisation expenses, pre and post-hospitalisation expenses (30 and 60 days respectively), daycare treatments, domiciliary hospitalisation and AYUSH treatments. The policy can be customised as per the requirements of the customers.

EGI Group Health Insurance Benefits

The policy also offers many other benefits including:

Premium payment on an Instalment basis Wide range of covers including Maternity cover, Personal accident cover options Deductible or co-payment option against claims made during the Policy Period Options for Room Rent capping, etc.

(Please read the policy document carefully before buying any insurance policy. Seek clarification from the insurer’s representative in case of any doubt about a policy term.)