Give your family Rs 1 cr insurance safety net – Compare premiums now

Besides being affordable, term insurance is the easiest way to provide your family with a financial safety net.

Giving financial safety is one of the most precious gifts you can give to your family – when you are not around – to support them financially. In the past two years, people worldwide have gone through financial and health crises. Buying a term plan becomes highly recommended owing to uncertainties about our lives today.

Besides being affordable, term insurance is the easiest way to provide your family with a financial safety net. It ensures your nominee or nominees get an assured sum in case of your untimely demise during the policy’s term. As you start working, it is advisable to purchase your first life insurance plan to cover your dependents so that they don’t face financial hardship.

Often it is seen that life insurance is still not given priority by people, but the Covid-19 pandemic has made us realise the importance of term insurance. There have been cases where both parents died, and kids or dependents are left without any source of income. It is a problematic scenario; one cannot take such a big risk where the family is left without any income. Term insurance offers high insurance coverage by paying a minimal premium. Typically, the premium is on the lower side if the person buys the term insurance policy at an early life.

The assured sum may vary from policy to policy and premiums you are paying. It is essential to calculate the coverage amount depending on your requirements and existing family expenses and liabilities.

You need to factor in your income, financial goals, and inflation rate while deciding the coverage amount. It is advisable to go for a sum that is 10-20 times your current annual income so that your family does not face financial hardship in managing daily expenses and paying off your debts. Remember, the insurance premiums may go up for people who smoke or drink.

The tenure of your term insurance is one of the most critical factors. You should pay attention while deciding the tenure because a short tenure would mean exposing your family to financial uncertainties, whereas a tenure more than required would mean paying extra premiums.

Avoid hurrying your decision while buying term insurance. It is always good to compare various products and benefits and check how they fit and cater to your requirements. Don’t forget to check policy benefits, features, premium amount, and the insurer’s claim settlement ratio. A settlement ratio above 90 is typically considered good, but you should also check the policy’s grievance policies and other terms and conditions before purchasing a product. These factors will help you make a wise decision, according to Bankbazaar.

If you plan to purchase a basic term insurance cover of Rs 1 crore, the table below gives a list of term insurance policies and the indicative annual EMIs for a 30-year term. All the premiums have been calculated for a 30-year-old salaried unmarried non-smoker male residing in Delhi and earning Rs 7 lakh annually.

Please remember that the premium of your policy could vary depending on your age, income, gender, policy features, policy terms and conditions by the insurer.

What Does A Rs 1 Crore Term Insurance Plan Cost?