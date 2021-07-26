Get your motor insurance claim instantly! SBI General Insurance launches Fastlane Claim Settlement

Representative image.

In order to give an optimal claim settlement experience to its customers, SBI General Insurance has launched Fastlane Claim Settlement as a value-add service for its motor insurance customers. The insurance company said in a statement that as a part of this value-add service, customers will have the option of getting their small value motor insurance claims settled almost instantly. This will enhance the customer experience with the settlement time reducing to a few minutes, it added.

Commenting on the launch on Fastlane Claim Settlement, Atul Deshpande, Head Claims and Digital, SBI General Insurance, shares said, “At SBI General, we have always focused on delivering customer-centric solutions which will ultimately transform the customer satisfaction to customer delight. We strongly believe that technology and digital solutions can play an integral role in ramping up the customer experience. With Fastlane Claim Settlement, we aim to lower the turn-around time for settling motor vehicle claims, thereby reducing the need for physical inspection, documentation and query management.”

SBI General is one of the fastest-growing private general insurance companies, with the strong parentage of SBI. The company currently serves three customer segments – Retail Segment (catering to individuals & Families), Corporate Segment (catering mid to large size companies) and SME Segment.