Get Rs 10,000 cash advance at non-network hospital. Edelweiss General Insurance launches new plan

Health Insurance Cash Advance: Edelweiss General Insurance today (13th June) announced the launch of ’Out-of-Network Cash Advance’ facility to help customers with monetary support at any hospital which is not part of EGI’s network.

Generally, policyholders have to pay out of their own pocket to avail treatment at non network hospitals. However, the insurer said in a statement that the new cash advance facility will provide up to Rs 10000 to customers to take care of admission charges or other expenses during the hospitalization. The advance will be adjusted at the time of claim.

The insurance company further said that the launch of this service has been based on the insights gained from qualitative research conducted by EGI across 4 cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

The research was undertaken for a deeper understanding of pain points of customers during medical emergencies. The findings revealed that customers are demanding real cashless benefits, not just reimbursements, the company said in the statement.

Commenting on the launch of the new facility, Shanai Ghosh, Executive Director & CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI), said, “Based on our in-depth research, we observed that in an emergency, customers are expecting their insurance provider to support them when and where they need it. With an endeavour to provide innovative solutions to our customers, we launched our instant cashless facility in March 2022. Aligning with our vision to make insurance easy, friendly, and transparent, we are attempting to take this one step ahead through our Out-of-Network Cash Advance.”

Steps to follow for Out-of-Network Cash Advance

Gets admitted to the nearest available hospital

Intimate EGI’s customer care team on toll-free number 180012000, select Option 2 and share all medical details of the case

The EGI claims team gets into action immediately and connects with the hospital

Depending on the case and policy terms, EGI will endeavour to provide Cash Advance facility for admissible claims