General insurance: Premium collections up 10% in January

By: |
Published: February 28, 2020 2:00:06 AM

Motor TP and fire business have recovered, with private general insurance players leading in premium growth.

Own damage business growth was steady at 10% y-o-y in January 2020 compared to 2% growth in YTD FY2020.Own damage business growth was steady at 10% y-o-y in January 2020 compared to 2% growth in YTD FY2020.

General Insurance companies reverted to moderate premium growth (10% year-on-year ex-crop) in January 2020, recovering from the 6% level of December 2019. Two key reasons: (1) Motor third party (TP) recovered (up 18% y-o-y vs 3-10% y-o-y in previous two months) and (2) fire business recovered (up 24% y-o-y vs -10% in December 2019).

Motor TP picks up
The motor segment reported premium growth of 15% y-o-y in January 2020, reverting to the 15-20% levels seen in September-October 2019 after the introduction of new traffic penalty rules. Motor TP (18% y-o-y growth in January 2020) drove the recovery after falling to 3% y-o-y growth in December 2019 from 38% in September 2019, now translating to 15% in YTD growth. Own damage (OD) business growth was steady at 10% y-o-y during the month. Private players continued to gain market share on YTD basis, reporting 18% y-o-y growth.

Related News

TP growth in January 2020 reverted to levels before September 2019 (when new traffic penalty rules were introduced). Private players posted 19% y-o-y growth, while PSU premiums grew 17% y-o-y. SBI General delivered the best performance (up by >800% y-o-y, though on a low base).

Own damage business growth was steady at 10% y-o-y in January 2020 compared to 2% growth in YTD FY2020. PSU players delivered the second consecutive month of y-o-y growth after eight months of contraction in FY2020, resulting in YTD FY2020 growth rate of -13% vs 9% for private players. Most large private players posted weaker-than-industry numbers, except ICICI Lombard and SBI General.

Retail health steady
Overall growth in the health business moderated to 3% y-o-y, compared to YTD run-rate of 15% due to weak business from government schemes. Retail heath maintained strong momentum at 17% y-o-y growth in January 2020 (~13% in YTD FY2020) while group health business was up 13% y-o-y (17% in YTD 2020). Market share movement trends continued, with standalone insurers gaining (health premiums up 29% y-o-y in January 2020) against general insurers.

Fire revives
Fire insurance premiums grew 24% y-o-y in January 2020, reverting closer to the ~25-60% growth levels in March-November 2019 after a decline of 10% in December 2019. Large private players including ICICI Lombard (up 37% y-o-y), HDFC Ergo General (up 60% y-o-y) and Bajaj (up 19% y-o-y) posted sharp recovery in growth rates from their December levels.

Edited extracts from Kotak Institutional Equities Research report

Do you know What is ? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. INSURANCE
  4. General insurance Premium collections up 10% in January
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sandbox Insurance: How this regulatory reform would benefit customers
2Soon you may buy ‘Mediclaim’ health insurance plans from life insurance companies
3WhatsApp User? Bharti AXA General Insurance starts real-time service for policyholders