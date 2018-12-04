Future Generali introduces Big Dreams Insurance Plan

The plan provides additional allocation on every premium payment made by the customer to encourage customers to stay invested for long term and get maximum value.
Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited (FGILI) has launched Big Dreams Insurance Plan, a unit-linked investment policy (ULIP), which aims to provide higher returns to people of all age groups by minimising applicable charges and providing additional allocations.
According to the company, the plan provides additional allocation on every premium payment made by the customer to encourage customers to stay invested for long term and get maximum value. Moreover, there will be no charges applicable under this plan, except fund management and mortality charges.
The plan offers 3 life-stage based solutions to help customer fulfill their big dreams:
Option 1: Wealth Creation: To save for a specific milestone
Option 2: Retire Smart: To build a retirement corpus and get monthly income
Option 3: Dream Protect: To secure a child’s education or protect family’s lifestyle in case of unfortunate demise of the life assured.
The plan offers six diverse funds having portfolio allocation across money market, debt securities and equities, which can be opted or switched by the customer depending upon their risk appetite and the prevailing market scenario. For further diversification, ‘Future Midcap fund’ has been launched to meet the needs of customers seeking long term capital appreciation by investing into mid cap stocks.
According to the company, the key highlights of Future Generali Big Dreams Insurance Plan include:
- Extra allocation, from 1 to 7 per cent on each installment premium.
- Zero Allocation and Zero Admin charge for faster wealth creation.
- Options to fulfill life’s goals by choosing from 3 available options – Wealth Creation, Retire Smart and Dream Protect.
- Flexibility to invest one-time, limited period or over the entire policy term.
- A new opportunity through ‘Future Midcap Fund’ which invests in at least 50 per cent of midcap stocks (out of total equity investment)
- Option of systematic partial withdrawal (under Option 1 and 2) to meet specific financial requirements through monthly receipts.
- Systematic transfer option to allow weekly transfer units from one fund to another, in order to reduce risk exposure in volatile markets.
- Greater control with flexibility to change your funds.
- Convenience of increasing policy term or premium payment term would allow policy benefits for longer term.
- Options of riders that cover accidental death, accidental total and permanent disability.
- Tax benefits under Section 80C and Sec 10(10D) of the Income Tax Act of 1961.
- Option is there to buy the plan online.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.