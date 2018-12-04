Future Generali introduces Big Dreams Insurance Plan

The plan offers 3 life-stage based solutions to help customer fulfill their big dreams.

Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited (FGILI) has launched Big Dreams Insurance Plan, a unit-linked investment policy (ULIP), which aims to provide higher returns to people of all age groups by minimising applicable charges and providing additional allocations.

According to the company, the plan provides additional allocation on every premium payment made by the customer to encourage customers to stay invested for long term and get maximum value. Moreover, there will be no charges applicable under this plan, except fund management and mortality charges.

The plan offers 3 life-stage based solutions to help customer fulfill their big dreams:

Option 1: Wealth Creation: To save for a specific milestone

Option 2: Retire Smart: To build a retirement corpus and get monthly income

Option 3: Dream Protect: To secure a child’s education or protect family’s lifestyle in case of unfortunate demise of the life assured.

The plan offers six diverse funds having portfolio allocation across money market, debt securities and equities, which can be opted or switched by the customer depending upon their risk appetite and the prevailing market scenario. For further diversification, ‘Future Midcap fund’ has been launched to meet the needs of customers seeking long term capital appreciation by investing into mid cap stocks.

According to the company, the key highlights of Future Generali Big Dreams Insurance Plan include: