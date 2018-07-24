Future Generali India launches policy to cover diseases like Malaria, Dengue, Zika virus

This insurance product covers vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue et cetera

Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) has launched a group insurance policy aimed at providing financial support in battling vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, Zika virus etc at an affordable premium. The policy is named ‘Future Vector Care’. The insurance policy is available to any person below the age of 65 years, without any medical tests. The sum insured options available in the product range between Rs 10000 and Rs 75000 per person, per annum.

A lump sum benefit will be provided in case the insured gets hospitalised for a continuous period of 24 hours. The diseases covered are Malaria, Dengue, Lymphatic Filariasis, Kala-azar, Japanese Encephalitis, Chikungunya and Zika Virus

ALSO READ: Wondering about your vehicle insurance policy? Here is everything you need to know

“Not only have we seen an increase in the number of claims relating to vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria, but also a rise in the treatment costs for these conditions. At FGII, we consistently work towards providing innovative and relevant insurance products to our customers and the launch of Future Vector Care is in alignment with this philosophy.” said by K.G Krishnamoorthy Rao, MD and CEO of Future Generali India Insurance Company Ltd during the launch of the product.

Vector-borne diseases are caused by parasites, viruses and bacterias. It is transmitted by ticks, fleas, mosquitoes and phlebotomine sandflies. According to the World Health Organisation, these diseases account for 17% of the estimated global burden of all infectious diseases.

Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) is a joint venture between retail giant Future Group and global insurer Generali. The insurance company has earned a turnover of Rs 1951 crores in financial year 18-19 and the asset under management as on financial year is Rs 2992 crores. The group has recently announced the delivery of policies via Whatsapp. It is an instant and additional delivery option adopted by FGII to enhance the convenience and ease of its customers.