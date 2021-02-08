Future Generali India Insurance launches Health Super Saver with 80% discount on premium – Check details

The product covers an infant who is one day old to a senior citizen up to 70 years of age.

Future Generali India Insurance (FGII ) has launched Health Super Saver, a unique health insurance product that offers a discount on the premium. The policy will provide a discount of 80 per cent on the applicable premium in the consecutive years of the plan tenure in case there is no claim in the first or second year of the plan.

FGII is offering this product in two variants i.e. 1X and 2X. The Health Super Saver 1X plan provides a discount of 80 per cent on the applicable premium in the consecutive year of the plan in case the first year of the plan is claim-free. In the Health Super Saver 2X plan, the policyholder can get 80 per cent discount on the premium for the next consecutive two years of the plan, in case first two years of the plan tenure are claim-free or up to first claim.

Further, an additional family discount of 10 per cent is available if two or more family members are covered on an individual sum insured basis. The product covers an infant who is one day old to a senior citizen up to 70 years of age.

All plans are available with individual and floater option and with lifelong renewal facility. In case there is no claim paid for any of the insureds covered under the floater policy, the Super Saver discount would be applied on total policy premium. In case of claim paid for any insured under the floater policy, the Super Saver discount will not be applicable. However the policy can be renewed with a new cycle under 1X Plan or 2X plan. One can opt for paying the premium in instalments on a monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly basis.

The plan covers inpatient treatment such as Room rent, board, nursing expenses for a minimum period of 24 hours like any other plan including the Pre-Hospitalisation and Post-Hospitalisation Medical Expenses of 60 days prior to date of admission and 90 days after the discharge from the hospital respectively.