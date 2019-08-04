Friendship Day 2019: Why friendship is an insured relation for life

On this Friendship’s Day, each one of you should know – there is a friend out there for each of you who has your back.

Friendship Day is celebrated in honour of friends who make our lives special and help us bring out the best in us. As a support system in today’s hectic world, friends are the most reliable sources for social, intellectual and creative understanding. Each friend in a group has his/her own quirkiness, habits, pet peeves and these are the things that make each group a ‘perfect’ one.

There are however some typical kinds that are there in every friends’ circle:

The Foodie

She is someone who is ready to go out to eat even on a Monday afternoon. A foodie at heart, she does not differentiate between a 5 star hotel and her favourite roadside stall, as far as she is getting tasty food to eat. She should know she would need health insurance to cover the consequences of her habits more than anyone in the group.

The ‘Loses everything’ one

The one who leaves his phone in an auto after disconnecting a call. He is the one who is always in search of something and would walk all the way back to the station to backtrack his route. You fear that one day he may end up losing money or, even worse, his passport if you were to travel together. Make sure he marks the ‘Protect yourself with insurance’ check-box while purchasing a ticket, which will come in handy if he were to lose anything during the trip.

The Fearless Owl

She is the one who sleeps through the morning, wakes up at 2pm and is all set to party till dawn. She fears nothing, drives through the night and knows how to change a flat tire. Ask her to keep a copy of her car’s insurance policy in her dashboard just so that you can get instant roadside assistance or can check into a hotel if the car is not upto keeping up with her enthusiasm.

The Filmy one

Each group has atleast one friend who is a hardcore Bollywood fan. She dreams of a multicrore wedding set-up on an island far far away. She already has a list of designers from where she will buy her dresses and jewellery, her picks already booked for mehendi, hairstyling, make-up, etc. Do her a favour – tell her to cover her trouseau and everything else just so that the only thing she has to worry about is how pretty she will look on the D-day.

(By Subramanyam Brahmajosyula, Head – Underwriting & Reinsurance, SBI General Insurance Company Limited )