  • MORE MARKET STATS

FM asks IRDAI to act against insurers for denying cashless COVID-related claims by insurance companies

By: |
April 22, 2021 10:13 PM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also mentioned that more than 9 lakh COVID-related claims for Rs 8,642 crore have been settled by insurance companies.

FM asks IRDAI to act against insurers for denying cashless COVID-related claims by insurance companiesThe Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI), she added, has asked insurance companies to prioritise settlement of COVID claims.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday asked IRDAI chairman S C Kunthia to “act immediately” to address the complaints of denial of cashless claims by insurance companies.

She also mentioned that more than 9 lakh COVID-related claims for Rs 8,642 crore have been settled by insurance companies.

Related News

“Reports are being received of some hospitals denying cashless insurance. Spoken to Chairman, IRDAI Shri SC Khuntia to act immediately. In March’20 #Covid included as a part of comprehensive health insurance. Cashless available at networked or even temporary hospitals,” the minister said in a series of tweets.

The Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI), she added, has asked insurance companies to prioritise settlement of COVID claims.

She further said: “As on 20/4/21, over 9 lakh #Covid related claims have been settled by insurance companies for Rs 8,642 Cr. Even tele-consultations can be covered. IRDAI shall direct companies to prioritise authorisations and settlements of #Covid cases.”

India registered over 3.14 lakh new coronavirus cases in a day, the highest-ever single-day count recorded in any country, taking the the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,59,30,965.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday, a total of 3,14,835 fresh infections were registered in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 1,84,657 with a record 2,104 new fatalities.

Registering a steady increase for the 43rd day in a row, the active cases have increased to 22,91,428 comprising 14.38 per cent of the total infections.

Taking cognisance of reports that some hospitals are not granting cashless facility for treatment of Covid-19 despite policyholders being entitled for the cashless treatment under their policy, the Finance Ministry said, it is clarified that where insurers have an arrangement with the hospitals for providing cashless facility, such network hospitals are obligated to provide cashless treatment for all treatments including treatment for COVID-19.

“All the Network Providers (hospitals) who have signed Service Level Agreements (SLA) with general and health insurers have to mandatorily provide cashless facility for any treatment to the policyholders including Covid-19 treatment in accordance with agreed provisions of SLA and terms and conditions of policy contract,” it said.

Therefore, all policyholders that are entitled to cashless facility at all such network providers (hospital) with whom the Insurance company/TPA has entered into an agreement shall avail the benefit of cashless treatment, it added.

In the event of denial of cashless facility at any such enlisted network providers (hospitals) the aggrieved policyholders may send a complaint to the concerned insurance company.

Insurance companies have also been directed to ensure smooth availability of cashless facility with all the network providers (hospitals) empanelled with them by actively interacting with the hospitals, it added.

Do you know What is ? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19finance ministerHealth InsuranceIrdaiNirmala Sitharaman
  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. INSURANCE
  4. FM asks IRDAI to act against insurers for denying cashless COVID-related claims by insurance companies
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Buying Insurance? Let technology simplify this for you
2Benefits of no claim bonus protection add-on cover in car insurance and how it works
3LIC collects highest-ever Rs 1.84 lakh-crore new premium in corona period