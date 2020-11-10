Now buy group health insurance cover from these two insurers on Flipkart

Flipkart also offers COVID-19 specific insurance by Digit Insurance on its platform.

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, is now offering group health insurance issued by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Care Health Insurance to its large and growing pan-Indian customer base. As India battles the implications of the pandemic, customers are increasingly becoming health conscious and are even more eager to take adequate precautions for health-related issues.

According to industry reports, 56% of the Indian population is without health insurance, while almost 36% of the rest are inadequately covered. Flipkart, aims to bridge this coverage gap with an array of benefits on various aspects ranging from hospitalization to domiciliary expenses through these group schemes.

Customers opting for policies of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Care Health Insurance on the Flipkart platform are not required to undergo any preemptive medical tests; the policy is issued against a declaration of good health; making it convenient to cover for their health scares.

The policies further safeguard individuals against medical expenses and hospitalization expenses, while also covering alternate treatment methods such as Ayurvedic and Homeopathic for up to a certain percentage of the sum insured.

The policy by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance covers several important elements such as hospital daily cash, in-patient expenses on room rent, ICU charges, doctors/specialist fees, medicine costs, and more. Applicants aged 18-50 years can avail health insurance covers of Rs. 3 lakh and Rs. 5 lakh.

The scheme offered by Care Health Insurance (formerly known as Religare Health Insurance) offers wide-range of sum insured options ranging from Rs. 3 to 20 Lakhs. Apart from co­vering in-patient hospitalization including expenses incurred 30-day Pre and 60-day Post-hospitalization. Furthermore, it offers domiciliary hospitalization wherein expenses for treatment at home are covered. It also offers a host of new-age benefits such as coverage for alternative treatments, organ donor, ambulance services and annual health check-up. In this group insurance scheme issued by Care Health Insurance, Flipkart is the group policyholder and Flipkart’s customers are eligible to enrol.

These policies offered on the Flipkart platform will help consumers avail financial protection and strengthen this dimension of e-commerce. Flipkart also offers COVID-19 specific insurance by Digit Insurance on its platform.