FG Health Absolute Policy: Rs 3 lakh to Rs 1 crore health cover for up to 15 family members; check details

Future Generali India Insurance Company Limited (FGII) has announced the launch of a comprehensive health insurance product – FG Health Absolute. The insurer said in a statement that this latest health insurance offering is designed towards empowering customers to actively manage their health and lead a healthy lifestyle.

FG Health Absolute offers customers access to value-added services like tele counselling, webinars on mental and physical health, vouchers for wellness centres, fitness, sports and diagnostic centres and regular health check-ups to ensure a healthy and fit lifestyle.

According to the statement, this product comes with a loyalty program that enables customers to encash their reward points for premium discounts, availing a variety of goods, memberships etc. in the renewal policy.

Also Read: Rs 1 crore health insurance – Do you really need it?

Under its wellness programme, customers are encouraged to undertake stress and happiness checks, and health risk assessments, twice a year, in addition to annual expert wellness assessments and lifestyle disorder monitoring.

Monthly tracking has been included towards monitoring fitness and healthy lifestyle of the customers, ensuring a comprehensive approach towards physical and mental wellbeing, the statement said.

Commenting on the launch of FG Health Absolute Anup Rau, Managing Director & CEO, Future Generali India Insurance said, “The pandemic has brought forth better appreciation for active health management, amongst individuals. While on one hand we are witnessing enhanced customer interest in health products and expect this segment to grow substantially, we are also sensing customer need for an all-encompassing health product, with enhanced features and maximized benefits”.

“FG Health Absolute is a step in the direction of providing customers with a proposition that not only suits their ask for a comprehensive product but goes a step further by encouraging them to practice healthy habits, regularly, for a holistic health. This solution caters to almost all possible healthcare requirements, from wellness and value add services, which are the USPs of the product, to enhanced mother and child care as well as overseas treatments for specific illnesses,” he added.

Also Read: How does a co-pay work in health insurance? Here’s all you need to know

In addition to the coverage against a host of healthcare requirements, including maternity and new-born expenses, infertility treatment, overseas treatment, OPD focus on mental and physical health, vaccination cover for children up to 12 years of age, and home healthcare, among others, FG Health Absolute offers a girl child benefit where maternity Sum Insured is increased by additional amount of Rs 10,000 on the birth of a girl child.

Features

Coverage for the new born baby under its mother’s policy, until the expiry of the cover

Enhanced vaccination coverage for new-borns

A reinstatement of comprehensive mental illness benefits under OPD cover

Enhanced cover for Lasik and Cataract treatments, as well as a host of value-added services and wellness rewards programmes.

Scope of ‘Family’ definition inclusive of LGBTQIA+ community, live-in partners, and live-in relationships

The policy is available across online and offline channels. It features eleven sum insured options for customers, ranging from Rs 3 lakhs to Rs 1 crore and offers protection to a maximum of 15 family members. There is no upper age limit for customers.