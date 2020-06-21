Father’s Day 2020: How to secure your father’s health in the COVID-19 era

A good health insurance policy will not only help you build a financially secure future for your children but also give them strength.

Father’s Day 2020: This year, Father’s Day is all the more special as it falls on the same day as World Yoga Day, emphasising a healthy body and a fit mind. In most households, a father is an early role model. It’s time to make this day special for him and take a step towards securing his, and, in turn, your own family’s health. Especially at the time of COVID-19, when the whole world is living with the fear of death, anxiety and stress, it becomes important for dads to look after their health, irrespective of their age.

Right now, we are already living in a world where healthcare has become costly. One illness can shake the entire family and burn a hole in the pocket. Here are some recommendations so that your family can live a hassle-free life:

Fathers-to-be must secure insurance policies for their families: Whether it’s a father-to-be, a middle-aged or senior dad, it becomes important for everyone to have a health insurance plan, especially at the time of the pandemic. Fathers-to-be have a responsibility towards their unborn children. They must look after their children not only physically but also financially. Raising a child is an expensive affair, and as a new dad, one must prepare for unexpected expenses and emergencies. Prepare for a happy start by taking a health insurance plan and securing yourself and your family. A good policy can help you get started on the journey to wealth creation for your little one.

Middle-aged dads can avail of a policy that suits their family: Fathers wish to see a bright future for their children, but everything starts with good health. At a time where illness does not have any age, it is better to buy a health insurance policy, which offers extensive coverage. Choose a plan that provides adequate coverage against various critical illnesses, especially for pre-existing diseases. A good health insurance policy will not only help you build a financially secure future for your children but also give them strength. Additionally, it will also help you enjoy tax benefits under Sec 80D of the Income Tax Act.

Senior citizens can opt for Senior Citizen Health Insurance: With the age and time, it becomes hard for a senior citizen to take care of their heath and finances. During this time, the best way children can ease their parents concern and show their love is by gifting health insurance policies to their parents. This can indeed reduce their financial burden and make them strong especially at the time of COVID-19. A few insurance companies are providing senior citizen health insurance policies, which are designed to suit all medical requirements of aged individuals, irrespective of the disease. Further, with benefits like home hospitalisation, AYUSH coverage, etc. these insurance policies cover the treatment costs for those above 60 years of age. Old age people call for proper care and are at higher risk of illness. Buying health insurance will give them the freedom to live their retirement on their own terms.

This Father’s Day buy health insurance for your father that provides coverage to meet your family’s needs. It will be the most thoughtful gift that your dad can receive this Father’s Day. Think beyond the usual and secure the biggest gift there can be, their health in the COVID era.

(By Vivek, Head of Marketing, and Direct (Online) Sales, at Digit Insurance)