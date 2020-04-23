Extend Rs 50 lakh Covid health cover to all essential service providers, urges FICCI

The government has announced a health insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for doctors and health services staff.

To provide financial protection to doctors and health services staff, who provide much needed care to patients suffering from the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 infection and are in high risk of getting infected by the highly infectious disease, the government has announced a health insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh, which may be used for treatment of their family members also against the highly contagious viral infection.

Apart from doctors and healthcare staff, there are many other people involved in the fight against COVID-19, like – security guards, cleaners, ATM / cash van crew and other essential services workers – who continue to serve during lockdown putting their life at risk.

While the treatments of COVID-19 in government hospitals are free, the cost of treatments in private hospitals vary widely. But most of the private hospitals would provide free or concessional treatment to their own staff, who put their life at risk to treat and serve COVID-19 patients and get infected in the process.

So, the Rs 50 lakh health cover would be more useful for other people involved in the fight against COVID-19, who are not associated with the healthcare services.

So, industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has written a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, highlighting the need for extension of Rs 50 lakh COVID health cover for security guards, cleaners, ATM / cash van crew and other essential services workers who continue to put their life at risk.

Apart from the health cover, FICCI has highlighted the need for financial assistance in the form of GST cut, PF contribution support to Private Security, Facility Management and Manpower Supply industries.

FICCI has also made the following requests to the Finance Minister: