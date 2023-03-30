Everything you need to know before buying term insurance

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com

Term insurance is an indispensable part of your financial arsenal. A pure insurance product, term insurance helps safeguard the financial well-being of your dependents in case of your untimely demise and often comes without investment-related benefits. While having term insurance is essential for those with dependents, it is equally important to choose the right amount and type of coverage, to ensure the financial security of your loved ones.

There are many aspects to consider when choosing a term insurance policy, some of which are discussed below.

How much coverage do you need?

Deciding on an adequate amount for life insurance coverage involves many factors. First, assess your family’s present and future financial needs, such as regular expenses, children’s education, and marriage. Next, take stock of your existing investments and debt obligations, such as a home loan, personal loan, car loan, and credit card EMIs. Adequate insurance coverage should help your family meet their current and future monetary needs and achieve various financial goals. It should also provide them with sufficient funds to meet retirement expenses.

How long should your life insurance tenure be?

When it comes to insurance, timing is crucial. Ideally, consider aligning your life insurance tenure with the expected duration of your wealth creation journey to build a corpus for your family’s present and future needs, including retirement. If your term plan tenure is shorter than what is necessary to create the required wealth, you may expose your family to possible financial risks. But, if your policy exceeds your required period, the premium payments can deplete your wealth. Deciding on a suitable tenure will take careful planning on your end.

What is the ideal age to get term insurance?

When it comes to life insurance, the mantra is clear – the earlier, the better. By purchasing a life insurance plan at the start of your career, you can significantly save on premiums, which tend to remain unchanged during the policy’s tenure. If you buy a policy in your 30s or 40s, you stand to risk your family’s financial well-being. Moreover, owing to age-related health conditions, you may have to pay higher premiums for coverage.

Regularly review your life insurance requirement

Insurance coverage is part of your financial portfolio, which you must review regularly. With time, your financial situation may change due to lifestyle changes, increased income, variation in debt, and financial goals. As a result, your family’s financial needs may change. By reviewing and adjusting your insurance coverage to your family’s needs, you can ensure they are always adequately covered.

Check for add-on requirements

Many life insurance providers offer a range of add-on covers to enhance the policy’s coverage. Some common add-ons are Accidental death benefit, Critical illness cover, and Premium waiver on permanent disability, which can be availed at an extra premium. Compare your options before choosing, as purchasing a separate policy over an add-on may sometimes be cheaper and more beneficial. Also, please read the terms and conditions of the add-on benefit before availing of it.

Check the insurer’s track record

Who you purchase your insurance policy from can directly affect your claim. Before purchasing a term plan, compare providers based on crucial parameters, such as premium, claim settlement ratio, claim settlement time, add-ons, and policy terms. Another critical thing to remember when buying insurance is to provide the insurer with correct material facts to prevent the chances of your claim being rejected.

Preparing for uncertainties in advance can give you peace of mind. Term insurance is an effective tool which can help you prepare for unforeseen situations and protect the financial well-being of your loved ones.

(The author is CEO, Bankbazaar.com)