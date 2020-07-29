ESIC increases monetary grant paid to pregnant women to Rs 7,500

The ESIC Board had given its approval to enhance the limit in its meeting in February this year. (Representative image)

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has decided to enhance the monetary grant paid to pregnant women by Rs 2,500 to Rs 7,500 in case they cannot avail maternity services in ESIC dispensaries.

“In the Employees’ State Insurance (Central) Rules, 1950, in rule 56-A, for the words ‘rupees five thousand’, the words ‘rupees seven thousand five hundred’ shall be substituted,” the ministry of labour and employment said in a notification in the official gazette.

The final notification will be issued after considering suggestions or objections from the stakeholders who have been given 30-day time for feedback.

The 56-A rule, in its current form, entitles an insured woman and an insured person in respect of his wife to get a sum of Rs 5,000 per case as medical bonus on account of confinement expenses, provided that the confinement occurs at a place where necessary medical facilities under the ESIC are not available.

The ESIC Board had given its approval to enhance the limit in its meeting in February this year.