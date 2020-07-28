ESIC Health Insurance Scheme: Central govt proposes to increase confinement expenses from Rs 5000 to Rs 7500

ESIC health insurance: Govt has proposed to increase maternity benefit.

The Central government has proposed to increase confinement (maternity) expenses paid to an insured woman or an insured person for his wife under ESIC’s health insurance scheme to Rs 7,500 from Rs 5,000. In a draft notification issued on Monday, the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment called for increasing the benefit.

As per the draft notification, the government has given 30 days time to stakeholders for providing their feedback on the proposal to hike maternity benefit under the ESI Scheme.

The ESI Scheme is run by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

After 30 days, the Central government would consider the feedback and take a final call on the proposal.

Generally, the government releases draft notification for feedback from stakeholders and thereafter issues a final notification after the stipulated period to give effect to the proposals.

What the proposal says

The draft proposal of the ministry has proposed to change Rule 56A of the Employees’ State Insurance (Central) Rules, 1950. It would substitute the words “rupees five thousand” with “rupees seven thousand five hundred”.

As per Rule 56A, an insured woman or an insured person in respect of his wife is paid Rs 5,000 per case on account of maternity expenses. The benefit is provided in those cases where the confinement occurs at a place where necessary medical facilities under the Employees’ State Insurance Scheme are not available. The expenses are paid for two deliveries only.