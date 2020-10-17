  • MORE MARKET STATS

ESIC extends deadline till June 30 next year for workers to avail the unemployment benefit

October 17, 2020 6:30 AM

Under the scheme, unemployment benefit is paid to the workers covered under ESI Scheme. The benefit under the scheme can now be availed till June 30, 2021.

It is also launching an awareness programme to help the workers in distress.It is also launching an awareness programme to help the workers in distress.

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has extended the deadline by a year till June 30, 2021 for workers to avail the unemployment benefit. The Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyna Yojna was launched in June 2018 for two years on a pilot basis.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the corporation has decided to enhance the rate of unemployment relief under the scheme to 50% of average daily wages from the earlier rate of 25% and relaxed eligibility criteria. It is also launching an awareness programme to help the workers in distress.

Relief shall become due for payment 30 days from date of unemployment and claim can be submitted directly to the designated branch office of the corporation by the worker. It was 90 days earlier. The enhanced benefit and relaxed conditions are applicable during the period March 24 to December 31, 2020.

Claims to get the relief can be made online at the corporation’s website along with submission of the physical claim with an affidavit, photocopy of Aadhaar card and bank account details to the designated ESIC branch office by post or in person.

The insured person should have been in insurable employment for a minimum period of two years before unemployment and should have contributed for not less than 78 days in the contribution period immediately preceding to unemployment and minimum 78 days in one of the remaining three contribution periods in two years prior to unemployment.

