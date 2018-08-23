ESIC brings IVR help desk, audio visual clips to employer insured persons

“Complaints requiring longer period are given unique ticket number and forwarded to PG Portal of ESIC for early redressal,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has launched an IVR help desk and video clips to create awareness among insured persons about benefits of the ESI scheme, the labour ministry said today. The Interactive Voice Response (IVR) help desk at a toll free number has been started for facilitating on the spot redressal of callers; queries, and also receiving complaints / grievances simultaneously. “Complaints requiring longer period are given unique ticket number and forwarded to PG Portal of ESIC for early redressal,” the ministry said in a statement.

The help desk facility on ESIC Toll Free No 1800-11-2526 has been welcomed by callers, the ministry outlined, adding that on an average, more than 1000 calls are being received daily and are attended to the utmost satisfaction of the callers. To empower insured persons and their beneficiaries and create awareness among other stakeholders, ESIC has has produced seven Audio-Visuals clips using info graphics and simple language, the ministry said further.

These Audio-Visuals are already available on You Tube (ESIC HQ You Tube Channel) and the response is very encouraging. The Audio-Visual clips have been produced for ‘UMANG’ platform of Government of India which will host the ESIC Mobile App ‘Chinta Se Mukti’. The App will be launched very shortly, the ministry said. Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar expressed hope that the launch of user-friendly initiatives by the ESIC will certainly empower the work force of the country.