Equitas SFB, Chola MS General Insurance in tie-up for women-specific health insurance

December 14, 2021 8:09 AM

The policy’s benefits include insurance in case of personal accidents or any health crisis, health indemnity and maternity cover, support for child’s education among others.

It also covers genetic testing for mother and child.

Equitas Small Finance Bank (Equitas SFB) on Monday announced it has partnered with Cholamandalam MS General Insurance to launch the Chola Sarva Shakti Policy, a women-specific health insurance policy to empower Indian women with good health and finances. The policy’s benefits include insurance in case of personal accidents or any health crisis, health indemnity and maternity cover, support for child’s education and EMI benefit to the insured in case of termination or temporary suspension from employment owing to health problems and helping hand cover for insured hospitalisation period, as well as genetic testing for mother and child.

