Equitas SFB, Chola MS General Insurance in tie-up for women-specific health insurance

The policy’s benefits include insurance in case of personal accidents or any health crisis, health indemnity and maternity cover, support for child’s education among others.
Equitas Small Finance Bank (Equitas SFB) on Monday announced it has partnered with Cholamandalam MS General Insurance to launch the Chola Sarva Shakti Policy, a women-specific health insurance policy to empower Indian women with good health and finances. The policy’s benefits include insurance in case of personal accidents or any health crisis, health indemnity and maternity cover, support for child’s education and EMI benefit to the insured in case of termination or temporary suspension from employment owing to health problems and helping hand cover for insured hospitalisation period, as well as genetic testing for mother and child.
Do you know What is ? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.